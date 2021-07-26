Brean's Sport Celebrity Am Golf tournament hailed

Published: 5:00 PM July 26, 2021

With the government restrictions being lifted just in time, the 30th Anniversary staging of Brean’s Sport Celebrity Am Golf tournament went ahead as planned.

And it was matched by the temperature being in the 30s as well making it a very hot day on the course for the 90-plus players taking part.

The day, hosted by the House family at the Brean Country Club, was again a successful one with over £5,000 being raised for the two beneficiaries of the day, The Injured Jockeys Fund and St Margaret’s Hospice.

As with most charities over the past 12 months both of these have seen a massive drop in their funding so the event was a very welcome bonus to them as well.

Brean’s PGA Professional and Director of Golf Andrew March, along with assistant Josh Heseltine-Smith, did the bulk of the organising and were very pleased to get 23 teams at the starting post and very grateful for the generous support of many sporting celebrities who once again graced the fairways of Brean.

Martin Paul, ex-Bristol Rovers footballer now running Tyrone Mings Academy in Bristol with Richard McKie, Lewis Perry and Ian Styles - Credit: Mike Lang

You may also want to watch:

As always the Racing world was well supported with Jonathan Powell organising the players as two-time Grand National winner Carl Llewellyn was joined by former Aintree starter Simon McNeill, jockey Kevin Jones, trainers Anthony Honeyball and Charles Whitaker and former jockey Jeff King.

Recently retired former England, Bath and Gloucester rugby star Matt Banahan returned to support the event once again and was joined by ex-footballers Gary Owers, Martin Paul and Rob Edwards, the current Forest Green Rovers manager.

Darts star Bob Anderson, who is another long-time supporter, also took part as did his namesake ex-Wigan Warriors Rugby League player Rhys Anderson who made his debut. As always a sprinkling of PGA Professionals joined various teams too to support the day.

The Gould and Swayne team of Nigel Blackmore, PGA Pro Andrew March, Giuseppe Floris and Gian Floris - Credit: Mike Lang

First past the winning post on the day was the Brean Golf Club team led by club captain Dave Morgan, joined by Dan Broom, Roy Fletcher and their secret weapon Paul Bacon who sizzled in the sun!

They amassed a stunning 96 stableford points to collect the Tom Childs Memorial Trophy and win by five from the Jones Bros Builders team as Wayne Barrett and Phil Hodgson were joined by the ever competitive Dave and Eric Jones in that quartet to take second.

One of the stalwart teams of the event are Tom’s Boys who annually represent the late Tom Childs. Steve Bateman and Steve Mason were this year joined by Chris and Richard Fairchild to take third spot on 88.

Carl Llewellyn led the Tony’s Tigers team to fourth on 87 as he was joined by event debutants Tony and Tracy Spencer and Brian Imrie.

Simon McNeill, second from left, with his Surf Bay Leisure team at Brean - Credit: Mike Lang

Rounding out the prizes were the Brean Seniors team on 86 as seniors captain Elect John Cranley, deputising for Mike Short who unfortunately suffered a broken collarbone last week, joined forces with Pete Dunn, Brian Read and Mike Hurman.

March said: "Everyone really enjoyed the day and many commented on how impressed they were with facilities now offered at Brean.

"The course was prepared in excellent condition by head greenkeeper Max Smith and his team whilst the off-course offering enjoyed in the wonderful surroundings of the Country Club was also well received and highly complimented.

"With many of teams already planning a return visit in 2022 the event looks to be still going strong as it moves into its fourth decade of existence."