Perry earns National Pro Am prize at Brean

Published: 5:00 PM April 21, 2021

Rob Perry was the winner of Brean's National Pro Am qualifying round on Saturday with a superb 44-point return and will represent the club alongside PGA professional Andrew March in the regional final at Cumberwell Park later in July.

Perry started quickly with nine points after just three holes and added seven more nett birdies to his scorecard and just two dropped shots on his way to victory.

If he can produce more of the same in Wiltshire, the Brean duo could be in the reckoning for a trip to Turkey for the Grand Final.

Perry's win prevented back-to-back victories being recorded by runner-up Gordy Wheelaghan, who had won the Brean Masters six days earlier and posted another excellent round of 43 points.

Three others had 42-point returns with countback used to put Jerry Brueford third after 24 of his points came on the homeward run.

You may also want to watch:

Dave Mann was placed fourth with captain elect Barry Fellows rounding out the prize winners in fifth also with 42.

A total of 24 pairs took to the course on Sunday for the third round of the Super Series, a betterball pairs stableford, and the scoring was as good as the weather with 44 points not enough for a prize.

The winners with 48 points were Tony Higgins and Mats Mattsson, as the latter produced an excellent finish to the round to secure top spot. Their winning card included three dropped shots amongst a deluge of nett birdies and eagles!

Second place went to in-form Brueford and Roy Fletcher on countback, ahead of Ian Adams and Brian Read on the back three holes, with Fletcher's closing hole nett birdie proving decisive.

Fourth place with 46 points went to Andrew Pound and Mark Ashley.

Millie Jones opened her 2021 account with a win in the Ladies April Medal, playing on the alternate day of the event, as she carded a superb nett 66 to win by seven from Lyn Bird.

Jones also took the Brean Lady Masters title, contested by the past Medal winners of the last two years, as third place went to Carole Short on 77.

The John Heath Memorial Trophy produced a closely fought battle with just three stableford points separating the top six.

John Procter led the whole way after his 39-point score compiled in the opening group on a chilly morning, as seniors captain elect John Cranley took second on 38.

Jeff Milton was third on 37, with Graham Exton getting the verdict on a countback for fourth ahead of Bob Toller and Vincent Ford on the back nine after the trio posted 36.

*Another step along the road map to normality was taken at Wedmore with the return of competitive golf and the chance to discuss the World Handicapping System over an outdoor drink at the end of play.

The seniors played a Stableford and Steve Lawrence led the way in Division One with 39 points, one more than Brian Webber, as Nick Parker took third on 37.

The top three in Division Two all scored 40 points with countback giving first place to Roy Tomlins ahead of Kevin Vaux and Derek Osborn.

And there was another blanket finish in Division Three as Ray Dodkin took first place ahead of David Nelson and Alasdair McDonald after all scored 37 points.

The best score of the day was in Division Four as Richard Efford amassed 45 ahead of Philip Rogers (40) and David Adams (39).

The women eased their way into competition with a three-player bowmaker, with some rather mixed results.

The winning team of Sandy Bedford, Sue James and Angela Tanner scored 79 points, four better than Shirley Gooding, Catherine Nichoson and Dawn Chadwick with Helen Tanswell, Karen Barnett and Vivienne Dix a further point behind in third.

The club competition at the weekend was an unforgiving medal, back on the white tees, and a wide range of scoring included some very low scores and some not so low.

Mike Garbutt had a nett 65 to win Division One by five shots from Jim Vearncombe, with Tim Harris a further shot back in third, and Paul Hannon won Division Two on 63, ahead of Marcello Di Mascio (66) and Marc Large (67).

Lyndon Squires won Division Three on 66, two ahead of runner-up James Wilde as Chris Donald took third on 69.

Megan Wilde continues to impress in the Ladies Division, winning with 67, as Saybria Sims (70 was also better than handicap and Dawn Chadwick took third on 71.