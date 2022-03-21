Unseasonably warm finish to Brean's winter knockout events

The two Winter Knockout events at Brean were concluded on Saturday in far from wintry weather conditions.

The Wadeley Plate Final between the Dave Morgan/Graham Foy and Dan Broom/Tom Broom partnerships saw the Broom cousins put up a good fight but succumb to a birdie barrage served up by winners Morgan and Foy.

And the Winter Singles Final was won by Mark Elvins as he defeated Steve Martin in another game of high quality golf on the 16th green.

John Cranley led his Seniors team to a convincing victory against the Pete Barton-led main club team, in the annual match for the Masterman Plate.

They ran out victors by 4.5 games to 1.5 to maintain their unbeaten start to 2022 under captain Cranley, with the game played in superb spirit and superb weather, which was a welcome bonus for competitors.

The 2022 Super Series got underway on a busy Saturday but in the Stableford event the early starters struggled with a difficult breeze and scoring was not as high as usual.

Until the final group returned no one had reached 40 points but Andrew Smallwood quickly changed that with an impressive 42 points to win by five from Murray Parsons.

Smallwood took top spot in Division Two as Parsons topped the Division One charts, with Phil Barry and Andrew Pound the two runners-up with 36 points.

Chris and Richard Fairchild are the 2022 winners of the Family Greensomes after scoring 43 points in Sunday's event.

The father-and-son duo combined superbly to win by six from defending champions Paul Jones and niece Millie. Steve and Zak Jones were third on 32.

Seniors captain John Cranley won Sunday's Pro Shop Stableford, alongside the Family Greensomes, with 41 points, one better than Josh Holder and two clear of third-placed Pete Dunn, who beat Dave Mann on back-nine countback.

Tim Amy took fifth on countback from John Rabbetts, who claimed the final prize in sixth.

Earlier in the week Millie Jones completed the Ladies double for March by adding the Stableford to her earlier Medal win.

Jones carded a very impressive 42 points for victory, including a two to claim the rolled-over women's twos pot as well.

Younger cousin Isla marked her competition debut with second place after a superb back nine, with captain Bev Cranley third.