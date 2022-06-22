Brean Golf Club Ladies crowned Triangular Match Trophy champions

Brean Golf Club Ladies continued their winning ways after adding the Triangular Match Trophy alongside the Bone of Contention they won earlier in the year.

Three teams of six players lined up for the Seniors, Ladies and Main Club and it was the best four stableford scores from the six to count for each team.

It was a comfortable victory for the Ladies as Sue Wright and Debbie Windmill returned scores in excess of 40 whilst Millie Jones and Lyn Bird both scored 37 to give them a total of 155.

This was 20 points better than the Main Club team, despite an impressive 39-point return from Paul Jones with the consistent if not spectacular Seniors team ended up third a couple of points further back.

It was the turn of a betterball format for Saturday's Super Series event.

The victorious duo were Dave Jolly and Eamonn Wynne who posted a winning score of nett 58, which was two clear of the rest.

Runners-up were Phil Barry and Mark Jenkins who combined for return of 60 and with it a one-shot advantage over third place pair Keith Sargeant and Marc Birt.

A tough breeze affected the scoring in the June Medal on Sunday as only a handful of players bettered their handicaps.

Richard Fairchild started slowly with four double bogies in his opening five holes but he recovered superbly to claim top spot in Division Two.

Fairchild’s nett 64 helped him win by one from Kevin Griffiths with Steve Mason completing the top three with his nett 67, beating Steve Barker on countback.

Club captain Pete Barton led the way in Division One with a nett 68 to become the only player to hit under par in the top flight.

Steve Bateman was the runner up with 69 whilst Jerry Brueford's nett 70 secured third.

Another nett 68 secured Division Three victory for Andrew Smallwood.

Like Barton, he was the sole sub par return in the third flight with Tony Higgins nett 69 taking second and Dave Mann collecting third spot with his nett 70.

Chris Stephens won the June Stableford to claim the Vic Rowe Trophy with the best overall score on they day.

He carded 43 points to secure top spot in Division One, four ahead of Mike Hurman. Seniors captain elect Ian Rogers was third on 38.

A countback was required to separate the top two in the Second Division with Graham Exton and Mick Smith both handing in 40 points.

And it was Smith who claimed victory with the superior back nine score over Exton with Mike Short taking third on 39.