Brean Golf Club beat Burnham & Berrow to record back back-to-back wins

Barrie Tucker celebrated his hole in one on the 14th. - Credit: Brean GC

Brean Golf Club made it two wins from two with another display of fantastic golf against Burnham & Berrow recently.

Just six days after the Division Five Avalon team side won on home soil, their Division Two counterparts did exactly the same.

The result on this occasion was four games to one in favour of the home team led by Dan Broom. With the way the fixtures have fallen this season the team will complete their away fixtures when they visit Taunton & Pickeridge this Sunday.

There will be another three home games over the Summer where they hope to accumulate some valuable league points.

Saturday saw the first-ever event at Brean where competitors could choose which tee they played from.

No player chose the red tee option, though, in the Pro Shop Stableford so a mixture of white and yellow scores were returned and the World Handicap System equalised the scores to give the result.

Dave Glasby was the winner with 45 points playing from the yellow tees, two clear of Kevin Griffiths who also selected yellow.

Countback was required to decide third place with Chris Baker taking it on the back nine after his 42 points off the yellows.

CJ Organ had the best score of the day from the whites as he claimed fourth on 42, Barrie Tucker took fifth with 42 and Nathan Pickering completed the prizes in sixth on 41.

Tucker's fifth-place prize was supplemented nicely by a hole-in-one at the 150-yard 14th after his seven iron tee shot disappeared into the hole and earned him the entire twos pot which included a rollover from the previous event!

Josh Holder won Sunday's Pro Shop Stableford with 43 points, playing from the yellow tees, with runner-up Andrew Pound on 42.

Pound held a similar advantage over three players who all posted 41. Mats Mattsson scored 24 of his points on the homeward nine to secure third spot ahead of John Cranley and Andrew Smallwood who filled fourth and fifth respectively after the countback.

Tucker was also in good form as he defied the Brean breeze to win the Seniors May Stableford last Thursday.

He scored 42 points including a brace of twos as he secured the top spot by two points from Alan Eboe and three clear of third-placed Ken Ponter.