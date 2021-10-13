Brean pick up first ever Seniors Somerset Bowl with victory over Weston

Published: 5:00 PM October 13, 2021

Brean Seniors Somerset Bowl winning team from left to right Pete Dunn, Leighton Jenkins, Pete Barton, John Cranley, Barry Fellows, Mike Short, Kevin White, Neil Barker, Chris Fairchild, Matt Haskins, Brian Read and Trevor Pitt - Credit: Brean Bowls Club

Brean seniors created history with victory in the Seniors Somerset Bowl against Weston at Mendip Springs Golf Club recently.

Captain Mike Short entrusted the leadership of this team to Trevor Pitt and a total of 18 players had represented the club over the completed matches.

Barry Fellows and seniors Captain elect John Cranley had the honour of leading Brean into battle in the final.

With Fellows flawless driving and Cranley's wizardry on the greens the duo closed out the game on the 16th green to secure the opening point for the team.

Weston were in control of the second game as Pete Barton and Brian Read succumbed on the 15th green to level the match.

The third match saw club champion Leighton Jenkins and Chris Fairchild represent Brean and again they were in control as they ventured up the 16th fairway three holes to the good.

Matt Haskins and Pete Dunn clinged on to their opponents but seemingly ran out of holes to prevent a Weston win.

The next point on the board was in Brean's favour as the anchor pair of Neil Barker and Kevin White played some excellent foursomes golf to secure a four and three win which put them within sight of victory. White holed the decisive winning putt on the 15th green after yet another superb approach from Barker.

Fairchild and Jenkins found some tree trouble at the long 16th which saw them lose the hole and move to the penultimate hole with a two hole advantage.

Weston found the left hand trees from the tee ahead of Fairchild with out of bounds down the other flank.

However, the ball stayed in bounds and after a drop from a cart path Jenkins moved it down just short and right of the putting surface.

Weston could only advance their ball a few yards out of the thick rough and then came up short of the green with their third.

Showing a deft touch and nerves of steel, with both sets of players and supporters looking on, Fairchild chipped the ball over the bunker to within four feet of the hole.

As soon as the Weston chip shot failed to find the hole the celebrations could begin for the players as well the large number of Brean members who had travelled to support their team.