Winscombe beaten by Bridgwater thirds to suffer back-to-back defeats

Winscombe fell to a second consecutive defeat as Bridgwater thirds claimed a four-wicket win at the Rec in the Somerset League Premier.

Choosing to bat first, Winscombe produced a tired performance on a surprisingly green and sticky wicket but still a decent batting track.

Having lost both openers cheaply, Tom Hall and Jack Fraser looked comfortable and put on 40 in quick time before Fraser was brilliantly caught for 17.

Hall played on for 34 and despite the best efforts of Alex Birt (44) to hold the innings together wickets fell at regular intervals as only George Fox (25) offered much resistance.

The wickets were shared amongst the Bridgwater bowlers with Ed Habberfield (3-34) and Max O’Farrell (3-20) the pick.

Bridgwater batted patiently, but at 52-4 looked second favourites, until their resolute opener Ed Habberfield was joined by Tom Fursland and the game started to turn.

They added 84 before Fursland was smartly caught and bowled by Birt, with Habberfield eventually dismissed for 57 with victory in sight.

Michael Skidmore (23 not out) saw Bridgwater to their target in 41 overs with four wickets in hand as Winscombe were left to rue the 41 extras they had given away.

Winscombe travel to Uphill for the penultimate game of the season this Saturday.

The seconds had a thrilling last ball victory over third-placed Shapwick & Polden thanks to a magnificent all-round performance from Fin Mayo.

Opening the batting Mayo scored a career high 143 as Winscombe scored 249-9 in their 40 overs.

The only other Winscombe batter to reach double figures was Ed Bourton (26) and Mayo then dismissed three of the top five S&P batters, just as each looked like getting away.

Ewan Griffiths dismissed top scorer Liam Bailey for 67 and then picked up three other crucial wickets as S&P closed in on their target.

In a tense finish two runs were required from the final delivery but Winscombe dismissed the last batter to secure a maximum-point win.

As a result, Winscombe seconds have moved up to fifth in the table and well clear of the relegation zone.