Bridgwater will provide Uphill with another 'level of standard' says Chapman

Published: 6:58 PM April 22, 2021

Uphill Castle’s George Chapman said their third and final pre-season friendly at Bridgwater will provide them with “another level of standard” as his side look to maintain their invincible record so far this campaign.

Uphill started preparations for the upcoming season with a 150-run win over Shaftesbury Road on Easter Sunday before six days later earning a 44-run victory against Lympsham & Belvedere.

“We always want to win no matter how good a side are,” said Chapman.

“We will back ourselves against most sides, we’ve got some great players, some really good depth as well.

“For us it’s two from two so far. If we can make that three from three it sets us up really well.”

Like Uphill, Bridgwater have made a 100 per cent start to season with back-to-back victories against Shapwick & Polden and then at Taunton.

The West of England Premier League Premier One side finished second in last year’s Covid Group C, behind Taunton Deane and ahead of Taunton, after all three sides finished on the same amount of points.

“It’s a good challenge, you always want to test yourself, that’s the way you grow and develop,” added Chapman.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to build upon on what we have done and test ourselves against potentially another level of standard of players and set us up for the league. We are raring to go the week after that."

Uphill Castle's George Chapman celebrates taking the wicket of Lympsham and Belvedere's Neil Chadwick - Credit: Josh Thomas

Chapman praised the squad’s “fantastic depth” and said as a club they are an “ambitious bunch of lads” who want to keep growing.

“The first team is very competitive we have got players that can deal with just about everything, which is also good to keep our standards high,” continued Chapman.

“For us to have to that depth in place, it means if we have a slip we can call on someone else. It also means we are testing ourselves to play at the highest level week in week out.

“All the lads enjoy playing with each other. We’ve got fantastic numbers and there are a lot of positives within that."

Saturday’s pre-season friendly with Lympsham & Belvedere saw eight of the first team playing at The Castle.

First-team regulars Tom Llewellyn (53) and Hayden Watts (64) both scored unbeaten half-centuries as Uphill finished on 248/4.

L&B finished on 204 all out, despite Tom Gooding and Andy Taylor scoring over half of their total, as the result ended in favour of the hosts.

“It’s good to see early doors in the season everybody all chipping in,” Chapman said, who scored 30 runs and took two catches to remove Neil Chadwick and Jack Luff.

“Myself personally, it’s good to get off to a great start. And for the boys as well the cricket season feels like a quick one. For the boys to get in and start off and prepare really well is a really good thing.

“We’ve set a good platform for us today, players have all chipped in right across the board with the bat and the ball in the field.

“On top of that it’s just about lads who haven’t hit runs today that can go on and get some or lads who have already hit runs do the same next week. It’s getting us ready for the league so we are raring to go.”