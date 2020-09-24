British Speedway Final behind closed doors – but fans can watch the action via a live stream

Speedway fans across the UK are urged to step forward and support the British Final this weekend - from their own home!

Following the latest blow to hopes of fans returning to sport in October, the showpiece event will now go ahead behind closed doors.

Fans can enjoy the action thanks to a top-quality live stream courtesy of Sport Central who have vast experience in streaming ice hockey at the top level.

Commentary will be provided by the experienced Dave Rowe and Ipswich favourite Cameron Heeps.

The stream is available for £12.95 and hopes are high of a significant take-up from supporters across the globe.

In addition, a limited edition official programme - which is sure to be a collector’s item - with 56-pages and in-depth human-interest interviews, statistics, history and a racecard is also on sale for fans to order and have delivered to their home in time for the event.

British Speedway Chairman Rob Godfrey said: “It’s more vital than ever for fans to support this event without actually being there.

“We have worked tirelessly to put this event on, in particularly Chris Louis at Ipswich, and it’s been hit by one setback after another.

“We are determined to stage the British Final and we need to see a good response to live stream orders as well as the programme. This is the next best thing to being there!

“Right now we feel drained, but we will regroup and look forward to Saturday with great excitement and enthusiasm. Ipswich Speedway have been magnificent throughout all of this and it’s a bold decision to go behind closed doors but let’s do it!”

Somerset Rebels promoter Debbie Hancock added her call to arms for supporters, saying: “Saturday’s meeting has three riders who were due to ride for us in 2020 plus a number of other riders who have proudly worn Rebels colours in recent times and this was to be the sport’s domestic showpiece event for what has proved to be an awful year for sports fans.

“By taking out a live-stream ticket and enjoying the action from the comfort of your own home will help support the sport during these difficult times.”