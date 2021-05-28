News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
British Speedway saddened by Somerset closure

Lee Power

Published: 8:22 AM May 28, 2021   
A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne) - Credit: Archant

British Speedway Promoters Ltd are sad and disappointed by the news that speedway will not be returning to Somerset.

The Rebels have enjoyed a fine 20-year spell at the Oaktree Arena which was widely regarded as one of the best tracks for racing entertainment in the country.

Sadly, the pandemic hit business at the venue badly with the clubhouse seeing no functions since February 2020 meaning no income.

Speedway relied heavily on the business from functions, whether it be wedding receptions, dinners or birthday parties.

As a consequence of the loss of business the clubhouse has now been sold and it is no longer viable to sustain speedway at the venue. The Hancock family have announced their retirement from the sport with immediate effect.

BSP Ltd Chairman Rob Godfrey said: “We are devastated to lose such a superb venue for the sport.

“However, when you break it all down you can understand why this decision has been taken by the Hancock family.

“I know it’s a decision which has been made with a heavy heart but the Hancock family must protect their own interests first and foremost as any family would. It has been a devastating time for them.

“It has been a pleasure visiting Somerset down the years and I send my good wishes for the future to the Hancock family and thank them for their hard work in running the sport down the years.”

