Somerset Vikings' Brooker praises side character to defeat All Golds A

Published: 5:00 PM May 26, 2021

Somerset Vikings player-coach Dan Brooker praised his side's ability to “dig deep and find that character” after their first win of the season against All Golds A at The Nest.

Brooker scored 20 points, including a hat-trick of tries, as they came away with a 48-36 victory but he admitted he couldn’t take all the plaudits and the result was down to all the team putting a shift to get the “great result”.

All Golds fought back to 36-36 before late tries from James Collings and Connor Vickery handed the Vikings their first win of the season in their 200th competitive game.

“That’s what we pride ourselves on - when we need to get physical we can, when we need to dig deep and find that character we have got it within the team,” Brooker said.

“The group of lads we have got we are just building year on year on year which is great and we are looking forward to getting this season done and dusted and hopefully get to that final again.

You may also want to watch:

“Obviously it isn’t all down to me, there’s 13 of us on the pitch. It’s always tough when you come out against a side that’s well drilled, they know what they are doing and they know how to play rugby league but being a big lad it’s nice to run over some of the smaller ones that’s for sure.

“We had a tough one last week (at University of Gloucester Old Boys), we left it a little bit too late for us to come back but we drew a line through that and to come here to Hornets is absolutely brilliant, the facilities are brilliant and we have got people out here watching.

“The sun is out, the rain stayed away which makes it even better for us. It’s a fantastic day and fantastic for all of us.”

Saturday’s game was the Vikings' first game of rugby at home iin just under two years, which brought out “pure excitement” and Brooker says the impact of the pandemic has seen the club come together as he spoke of his delight of being back.

“We’ve had help from a lot of people, sponsors, especially Aspen Waite, he’s been there from the start and pretty much part of the furniture, and obviously we go out every week to make our sponsors and everyone else on the touchline happy and make it a good day out for everybody,” he added.

“It’s nice just get back to have a sense of normality. A lot of the boys in our team, rugby league is all they have got, they don’t play any union.

“So for them it’s been a tough one for the last couple of years, as it’s been a tough one for all of us. It’s good to get back on the pitch, play some rugby and get the win."