Browne picks up success in Weston GC's Monthly Medal

Nigel Browne picked up Weston Golf Club's Monthly Medal with a wonderful display last Saturday.

Around 83 players took part in the club's annual competition in a typical cold and dull January day.

However, with little wind and this led to some good scoring with only three strokes between the top three players.

But Brown picked up the win with a nett score of 66 points, close behind were Lewis Dingley and Keith Davie on 67 points.

Stephen Blackaller finished in fourth with 68 points, with Chris Peacock and Andrew Wellsbury on 69 with Chris Peacock fifth on count back.

On Monday 85 players took part in the third round of the Alan Holt competition.

The weather was cold and frosty to start for those that teed off early but by 10am it was a glorious day with bright sunshine and no wind which benefited the late starters.

David Meredith and Stephen Petrie both carded a nett 66 but Meredith won on count back. The next four players Antony Barry, Wally Bingham, Peacock and Mick Fozzard all came in with 67 strokes just one shot behind but it was Barry who third on countback.

Meredith and Petrie both qualify to go forward and play in the final knockouts for the Alan Holt Cup.