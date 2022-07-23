Weston AFC's Bastin admits he needs to be more 'greedy' in front of goal

Jordan Bastin in action for Weston AFC at Brimscombe & Thrupp earlier this season. - Credit: Ade Threaser/WsMAFC

Weston AFC’s Jordan Bastin has targeted scoring more goals this season admitting he has to be more “greedy” in front of goal.

The talented winger arrived from Tiverton Town last summer and scored three goals in 51 games last campaign.

The Seagulls have three friendlies left before they play their first Southern Premiers South League game next month.

They play Weymouth later today before taking on Slimbridge on Tuesday and Yeovil Town next Saturday, before their visit to league newcomers Bracknell Town on August 6.

And Bastin has set his sights on claiming a place in that starting line-up for the opener with the Robins.

Jordan Bastin scored three goals in 51 appearances last year after signing from Tiverton Town last summer. - Credit: Ade Threaser/WsMAFC

“I want to be starting every game,” he said.

“Every young lad wants to start. I know there is competition here at Weston, which is always a good thing. We’ve got a big squad, we have lots of really good players.

“At the end of the day the gaffer (Scott Bartlett) will pick the team based on who we are playing.

“If I’m in the squad, brilliant, that means I’m doing the right things and if I’m starting even better. I must be doing something right although I’m not scoring. Hopefully we can add some goals this year.

“I spoke to Lairdy (Scott Laird) and the gaffer and they are very adamant that I’m going to score goals. It’s just a case of maybe being a little bit of greedy in front of goal sometimes.

"Sometimes I can be too nice I think to teammates. Maybe you will see a different side to me this year."

Jordan Bastin during Weston AFC's pre-season with Newport County. - Credit: Ade Threaser/WsMAFC

Bastin said he can’t wait for the start of the new league season and recalled that he was on the computer waiting for the fixtures to come out.

And despite more needing to be done, Bastin said he is sure everyone at Weston will be ready come August.

“I’m buzzing. I just can’t wait now for the first league game,” he said.

“I was refreshing at 12 o’clock (last Friday) waiting for the fixtures.

“We’ve still got work to do, there’s no doubt about that and we have got a few weeks now but we need to make sure we are ready to go come the first game of the season. I’m sure we will be.

“The gaffer, Lairdy and all the backroom staff are all brilliant and I’m sure they will prepare us in the correct way.”