Burnham-on-Sea dig deep to beat leaders Wedmore

Sedgemoor Caravans managing director Shaughnessy Abrahams, right, presents the Man of the Match to Burnham-on-Sea's Dave Henderson, right. - Credit: Tony James

In Division One of the Weston & District Midweek Cricket Luke Stokes continued his good form with 68 not out in Wedmore's match against Burnham-on-Sea.

Jack Tucker contributed 33 as the innings finished on 125-3 with Matt Dibble taking 2-32.

Brad House made 27 and Dave Henderson 26 to give Burnham's response a sound start.

And Lee Coles (43 not out) helped seal a seven-wicket win against the leaders as Tony Merritt claimed 2-34.

Cheddar's Will Creaser and Joey Clarke both made 21 after the early loss of Issac Mclaren before Weston's bowlers exerted a stranglehold on the rest of the innings.

Jack Trego took 2-13 and Luke Buttery 2-10 in a final Cheddar total of 111-9.

Weston's reply started badly with the loss of three early wickets before Keiron Tasker joined Davis Trego.

Once Trego had departed for 37 Tasker marshalled the rest of the innings to achieve a four-wicket win with Max Marshman claiming 2-22 and Bradley Fawcett 2-6.

Burnahm-on-Sea's Connor Lefrere and Lymphsam Allsorts' Jamie Howson with the match ball. - Credit: Tony James

Dave Henderson's brilliant 119 dominated Burnham-on-Sea's batting against Lympsham Allsorts, as Matt Dibble made 31.

Sam Coles dramatically curtailed the end of innings by claiming four wickets in five balls, including a superb hat-trick to restrict the final total to 159.

Several of the Allsorts batters made promising starts in reply, but failed to provide the major knock required.

Connor Lefrere took 3-22 and Olly Parnham 3-18 as the challenge fell three runs short with Sam Coles top scoring with 27.

In the Consolation Plate, batting first against Huntspill & District, Mark made steady progress before some ambitious running saw three batters fail to make their ground.

Ollie Taylor scored 31 not out and James Chinnock (38) helped restore some impetus to a final total of 130-5.

Huntspill lost the prolific Steve Eley to a superb boundary catch by Neil Coleman for just 16 before Jake Randall made 71 not out and Tom Clarke 34 not out to see their side into the next round.