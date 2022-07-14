Burnham-on-Sea stun Shaftesbury Road to reach Stephenson Memorial Cup final

Huntspill & District's Jake Randall, left, with Cleeve Ducks' Leighton Grant, right, ahead of their game in the Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League. - Credit: Tony James

Burnham-on-Sea knocked out holders Shaftesbury Road In the Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League's Stephenson Memorial Cup semi-final last week.

Brad House’ superb 113 not out helped Burnham on Sea reach 175-4

Dave Henderson contributed 33 with Jake Mawford, the pick of an eclectic bowling attack, took 3-10.

Jordan Magenberg claimed three early wickets before Tom Allcoat and Sam Fearnley took control.

When Fearnley was dismissed for 63 the victory was almost achieved but Ben Whitcombe was run out, with Allcoat suffering the same fate for 71, to leave Burnham victorious by one run.

In the other match Wedmore got to the final at the expense of Lympsham Allsorts.

Batting first Wedmore reached 96 all out. Despite the loss of wickets at regular intervals the Allsorts reached 94-6 with six overs in hand.

Josh Burgess got the seventh wicket before Eddie Steedman’s hat-trick saw him finish on 5-15 to move Wedmore into the final.

In the Consolation Cup and Division Two opening pair of Nathan Handcock and George Nuttycombe produced a century partnership for the Presidents against East Huntspill

Once they had been dismissed, Nuttycombe 50, and Handcock 51, Jon Lodge’s undefeated 26 took their final total to 152-5.

Huntspill’s reply started slowly but Frazer Griggs began to improve the run rate. However, a lack of support saw their innings finish on 128-7 as Tom Deane took 2-17 and Lodge 2-6.

Cleeve Ducks batted first against Huntspill & District. The loss of early wickets saw Leighton Grant and Paul Gadsen come together to produce a substantial partnership, taking the final total to 147-3 with Gadsen scoring 46 and Grant 61.

Huntspill made steady progress as Jake Randall took control and put his side on the brink of victory.

But with just four runs needed he found Cohen Grant’s hands on the boundary and was dismissed for 71 to give the Ducks a three-run victory.

In Division Two an entertaining and high scoring encounter between Churchill and Mark saw over 400 runs scored for the loss of just six wickets.

George Brafield top scored for Churchill with 94 and Dave Pye made 60 not out in a total of 206-3.

Neil Coleman led the reply with 76 and Olly Taylor made 60 as Mark stayed on the field, despite the damp conditions, to record a seven-wicket win.

Batting first against Winscombe, Cleeve Ducks reached 92-7 off their 16 overs after Leighton Grant hit 47.

Harry Gasden produced a fine spell to claim 2-12 but Finn Mayo stood firm and finished on 48 to secure a seven-wicket win.