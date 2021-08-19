Burnham ease to victory against Lympsham Allsorts

Published: 5:00 PM August 19, 2021

Shaftesbury Road CC captain Chris Coombes, left, and gaffer Jake Mawford, celebrate winning the Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup after beating Churchill CC by two wickets. - Credit: Josh Thomas

In Division One of the Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League, Lympsham Allsorts were restricted to 115-8 against Burnham-on-Sea with Archie Stamp the pick of the bowlers with 4-19.

In reply Burnham also struggled, but 46 not out from Lee Coles enabled them to triumph by four wickets.

In Division Two, Lewis Gilbert made 33 and Kyran Gale top scored with 44 not out as Churchill posted 179-7 against Allerton with Will Ollershaw taking 3-24.

The reply was rather ponderous as Nick Ollershaw made 35 not out and Andy Cook 45 as Allerton finished at 105-2.

Wedmore were made to work hard for their runs against a steady Mark attack with Sam Tinklin taking 4-31.

Lee Stokes scored 31 not out and Josh Burgess hit 19 to enable them to post 144-9.

Dave Worthington played well to score 43 but the only other innings of note was from Tinklin who followed up his bowling with 20 not out as the reply finished 27 runs short on 117-6.