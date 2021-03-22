Burnham's Avenue Tennis Club set to serve local community once again

Published: 9:00 AM March 22, 2021

Avenue Tennis Club is looking forward to reopening its doors from Monday (March 29).

Manager Barry Ramsden is preparing to welcome people back to the courts, with a month's free membership on offer for those who wants to give tennis a go and get an insight into the club.

LTA-qualified coaches provide coaching throughout the week for all ages and abilities and membership allows access to eight floodlit courts (four astro, four tarmac), as well as a clubhouse with well-stocked bar, WiFi and changing facilities for all.

The club are also participating in the LTA initiative to get more people back into tennis or just get them onto a court and have allocated some court times for non-members to come and have a go (see https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/rally or contact the Barry at the club, details below).

Performance Plus Sports (performanceplussport.co.uk) have also committed to sponsor a free six-week tennis coaching course, starting from Monday April 12 (5-6pm) for seven to nine-year-olds.

Young tennis players at Avenue Tennis Club - Credit: Darren Lloyd

And the club will continue to provide the “LTA Youth Start” programme initiative, which replaces Tennis for Kids, which has been run very successfully at the club for several years now. New courses have been organised from April 12 for beginners aged six to seven (4-4.45pm), girls' only aged nine to 10 (6-7pm) and from April 23 for beginners aged nine to 11 (6-7pm).

These can only be accessed and booked by visiting the LTA website https://www.lta.org.uk/play-compete/lta-youth/start and as with the Tennis for Kids, the youngsters will receive a new tennis racket, balls and a branded t shirt for the cost of £29.99 plus £5 P&P.

A new course will also be run for Adult beginners and “rusty” rackets wanting to get back into tennis or to take up tennis for the first time, where they can have some fun and exercise, whilst meeting some new people from the town and surrounding area.

A youngster at Burnham's Avenue Tennis Club - Credit: Darren Lloyd

This six-week course will run on Wednesday evenings (7-8.30pm) from April 28.

A variety of other courses will be held at the club throughout the week and weekend, as well as individual lessons, and the club organises social and competitive tennis throughout the week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, together with a variety of subsidised coaching sessions for juniors and adults.

Ladies and men’s teams compete in the North Somerset Tennis Leagues while outside of tennis, the club runs several other social events, such as barbeques, Wednesday evening suppers and a variety of other lunches and events.

Two bridge clubs run during the week and 'Music with Mummy' runs most mornings throughout the week (contact sarah.musicwithmummy@gmail.com).

A young hopeful at Burnham-on-Sea's Avenue Tennis Club - Credit: Darren Lloyd

Avenue coach Vinny Duddy said: "I'm really looking forward to getting back on court for some competition, exercise and coaching but more than that, just to be back at the Avenue Tennis Club with friends, family and other players.

"I cannot believe how much I have missed working with the kids and adults from a coaching point of view. I've always hated not being able to play sport because of injury but this was really different and made me think how much I enjoy just being around like-minded people who wat to play sport and have fun through sport.

"We are very lucky in Burnham-on-Sea to have such fabulous facilities and the club and its members are always keen to invite new members and players of any standard and age."

Contact Barry Ramsden at the club on 01278 782758 or 07749 878581 for more details or visit the website avenuetennis.com.