Burnham-on-Sea open 2021 season with win against Shaftesbury Road

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM April 28, 2021   
Burnham-on-Sea opened the Proper Job Weston & District Midweek Cricket League with a 39-run victory over Shaftesbury Road.

The Shafts were asked to field first and Burnham made steady progress with Brad House top scoring with 32 and Jake Haywood contributing an unbeaten 25.

But the pair of Joe Ratcliffe (3-10) and Jake Mawford (2-7) enabled Shaftesbury Road to claim maximum bowling points and keep the total of 120 within reach.

The reply lacked any real substance, however, and only Tom Charles with 22 showed any early season form.

Patrick Allen with 3-15, Peter Harris (3-15) and Conor Lefrere (3-22) shared the wickets as Burnham bowled out Shaftesbury Road for 81 and claimed 28 points, with the visitors picking up 15.

