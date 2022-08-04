House hails Burnham-on-Sea's Stephenson Memorial Cup triumph

Burnham-on-Sea captain Brad House was delighted to pick up the Proper Job Midweek League's Stephenson Memorial Cup after beating Wedmore in the final.

Dave Hendersen (28) and Rob Driver (27) began well, but fell to Dan Leudicke, before House was run out for 51.

Matt Dibble (20) and Jordan Morganberg (39) also chipped in, before Billy Holford (4-26) ran through the lower order as Burnham closed on 184.

Luke Stokes scored a rapid 41 in reply, with Jack Tonkin (27) and Sam Tucker (26) also scoring freely.

A Wedmore batter has that sinking feeling against Burnham-on-Sea in the Stephenson Memorial Cup final - Credit: Josh Thomas

But Matt Denman (4-19) helped Burnham to a 34-run win and House said: "Obviously we take Saturdays more seriously but this is a good opportunity for some of the younger folks to get involved and it’s a good social and you the cricket is not bad.

"But winning trophies, people don’t do that every year, so whatever trophy you win it’s a good achievement.

"It’s always nice to get over the line in finals, It’s been a while. I think we won it in 2018 it’s nice to get our names back on the trophy and hopefully we can now push on with the Saturday stuff.

Burnham-on-Sea's Phil Driver takes a catch against Wedmore in the Stephenson Memorial Cup final - Credit: Josh Thomas

"We got off to a good start. To be fair we batted nicely throughout. I thought 180 on that pitch was pretty good, I was pretty happy at that stage anyway.

"Hopefully we can just keep on winning games. We are still in the chase for promotion up to the Premier. That will be our aim, just to keep on winning games to get promoted to the Premier League."

Wedmore captain Josh Burgess added: "We fielded well, we just lost wickets at the wrong time.

"Our batsmen get in and get out and you can’t do that and keep scoring at 10 an over which was the big issue for us. It just wasn’t to be for us today, sadly.

Wedmore face the camera at the Stephenson Memorial Cup final - Credit: Josh Thomas

"Fielding wise we were superb, we let nothing through us took our catches. We really put pressure on the batsmen to try and hit runs. So I thought 180 was a below par score but they defended it really well which was the issue.

"They got off to a really good start, their openers were piling on the runs. We had really good middle overs and then just leaked a couple at the end. On another day I reckon we bowl them out for 150, 160 and and it’s a different game."

*Only Jermaine Jones (37) and Daniel Dishkin reached double figures as Shaftesbury Road were dismissed for 91 by Cheddar in Division One.

Bradley Fawcett had figures of 4-2-3-4, as David Gooch (3-25) and Josh Picton (2-0) also had success.

But Cheddar slumped to 26-6 before Chris Routley and Jacob McLaren dug in, with Fawcett (22 not out) making the top score as they finished 22 runs short.

Sam Fernley (2-2), Jake Mawford (2-8) and Iraq Thomas (1-3) shone with the ball for Road.

Weston struggled to build partnerships against Allsorts, reaching 138-8, before Jack Press (62 not out) saw his side to a seven-wicket win.