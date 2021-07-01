Weston & District Midweek League leaders Burnham-on-Sea win again

Published: 9:00 AM July 1, 2021

Allerton CC's Giles Floyd (left) presenting Churchill CC's Mike Pye (right) with the Slegemoor Caravan Man of the Match award. - Credit: Tony James

The Weston & District Midweek League returned for another week of action.

In Division One, Jamie Howson scored an undefeated 72 but apart from Rich Coles, who made 17, received little support as Lympsham Allsorts made 139-7 against Huntspill & District with the pick of a varied attack being Kit Hockey with (1-8).

Thomas Garner (34) gave Huntspill early momentum before Sam Lilycrop (55 not out) and Shaun Lismore (21) sealed a six-wicket win.

Leaders Burnham-on-Sea produced a good bowling performance after Nathan Handcock and George Nuttycombe had given the Presidents a steady start.

Once Jack Luff was dismissed for 28, Patrick Allen (3-23) and Daniel Maydew (3-12) took control to dismiss Presidents for 109.

You may also want to watch:

Matt Dibble made 27 at the start of the reply before in-form Brad House with an undefeated 58 and Keiron Tasker's 17, secured an eight-wicket victory.

In Division Two, Ryan Scantlebury and John Newton got Allerton off to a cautious start against some accurate Churchill bowling, particularly by Nick Doherty who conceded just nine runs from his four overs.

Once Newton was dismissed for 28, Scantlebury batted throughout the rest of the innings to finish on 49 out of a total of 114-2 with Oli Masters taking 1-14 and Finlay Ball 1-12.

Ben Alvis (20) and Keiron Gale (18) got Churchill's reply of to a good start before Michael Pye scored 45 to take his side to the brink of a victory which was duly accomplished for the loss for the loss of five wickets with Pye named the Sedgemoor Caravans man of the match.