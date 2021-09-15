Burns' hot streak continues with British GT Championship Title

Published: 9:00 AM September 15, 2021

Will Burns (right) and Gus Burton (left) celebrate being crowned the GT4 drivers’ champions. - Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Will Burns and Gus Burton have been won the 2021 British GT Championship, securing the title with a weekend to spare courtesy of a fantastic class victory at Oulton Park last weekend.

It marks a second major championship win in two seasons for Burns following his Ginetta GT4 SuperCup success last year.

Overall the pair have recorded podium finishes in five of the six events so far, with an Oulton Park double at the weekend making it a brilliant six for the season - three more than any other driver pairing.

Topping the points standings after every meeting this season, the accolade of winning a British GT drivers’ title a weekend early is a rare one, with Burns and Burton being the first drivers to achieve it since 2015.

Their success has also helped guide Century Motorsport to the GT4 teams’ crown.

"What an amazing day, and an amazing season. I had unfinished business in British GT after my previous season in 2018, so when the opportunity came to join Century Motorsport I jumped at it. I’m really pleased I did, as it’s been a fantastic partnership," said Burns.

“To win the GT4 SuperCup last season and follow it up with the British GT4 title, it’s something I’m very proud of. I’ve been loving my racing these last few years and long may it continue. Now though, it’s time to celebrate!”

Will Burns and Gus Burton with their Century Motorsport team after being crowned 2021 British GT Championship winners. - Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

The penultimate meeting of the season saw the pair put on a strong qualifying session to secure second and fourth on the grid for Sunday’s pair of one-hour races, the first of which Burns started behind the wheel.

He made immediate progress too, sweeping around the outside at the first corner to take the early lead.

Burns went on to hold it for the remainder of his stint, before Burton emerged from the pitstops in second and stayed there through to the chequered flag to put them on the cusp of championship glory.

Despite treacherous wet conditions in the second race, Burton stayed in fourth before handing the car over to Burns.

Despite falling to sixth position, Burns fought back to third before a thrilling final seven minutes of the race saw him seize the moment and secure a sensational class win.

The 2021 British GT Championship season concludes in five weeks’ time with a two hour race at Donington Park over the weekend of October 16/17.