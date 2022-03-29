Burns ready to turn the heat up ahead of busy double GT4 campaign

Will Burns starts his European season at Imola over the weekend of April 2-3, before being back in action the British GT campaign on Easter bank holiday weekend two weeks later. - Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography.

Will Burns is set for an exciting double GT4 race programme in 2022 as a return to the British GT Championship is combined with a first foray into continental racing in the European GT4 Series.

Burns heads into his busiest season of racing to date off the back of a hugely successful last two years of racing. After a superb title success in the 2020 Ginetta GT4 SuperCup, the Somerset racer enjoyed a season to remember in British GT last year.

Competing with Century Motorsport in their BMW M4 GT4, Burns and team-mate Gus Burton were the leading force in the competitive GT4 class. An unmatched tally of seven podiums, including three wins, secured them a memorable championship win.

Burns will be continuing in a Century BMW for the upcoming campaign, albeit with a new team-mate in Jack Brown.

After impressing BMW Motorsport with his performances last year, Burns has been provided the opportunity to compete outside of the UK for the first time this year. He will link up with Borusan Otomotiv Motorsport to pilot a BMW M4 GT4 in the European GT4 Series.

Burns will share a BMW M4 GT4 with young talent Berkay Besler, who tackled a partial campaign last season and scored a best finish of fourth in class.

The European GT4 Series presents an exciting new challenge for Burns, as he takes on the best teams and drivers from across the continent. He will also get to experience five world-class circuits for the first time, including current Formula One venues Imola, Paul Ricard and Barcelona.

Burns, who continues to race with the support of Cases Limited, Eurocams and Absolute Plastering Services, starts his European season at Imola this weekend (April 2-3), before the British GT campaign begins on Easter weekend.

“I’m really excited to be combining a return to the British GT Championship with a first season in European racing this year," said Burns.

"It’s set to be the busiest season of my career so far and I want to maximise every opportunity across the two championships.

“I had a fantastic year with Century Motorsport in 2021, so I’m pleased to be able to go racing with them again. Jack [Brown] showed great pace last season, so I’m looking forward to seeing how we can get on this year in the BMW.

“Thank you to everyone who made this opportunity to race in the European GT4 Series possible. It’s going to be a great new challenge for me, racing against a very competitive field on some new circuits for me. I can’t wait to get started at Imola.”