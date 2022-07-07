Burns fights back to pick up pair of fifth place finishes in GT4 European Series

Will Burns in action at Misano in the latest the latest round of the GT4 European Series. - Credit: SRO

Will Burns made the first-ever visit to Misano in the east coast of Italy for the latest round of the GT4 European Series recently.

The Weston racer shared a Borusan Otomotiv Motorsport prepared BMW M4 GT4 with Berkay Besler.

A tough start to the event saw the team battling issues with the car during testing, meaning they ultimately headed into qualifying on the back foot and finished lower on the timesheets than hoped.

They were able to fight back in the races, though, as has become their trademark this season.

From 34th on the grid in the opener, Burns and Besler sensationally scythed their way through the order to rise no less than 18 places en route to 16th at the finish.

They gained more places in race two, finishing ninth for their fourth top-10 result of the season so far, and their impressive charges up the order secured them a pair of fifth-place Silver class finishes.

“We had a really tough start in testing, so huge credit has to go to the team for their hard work fixing the issue," said Burns.

"After a difficult qualifying session for me, I was absolutely determined to gain as many places as possible and the team gave us a quick car to do so.

“It was great fun out there making moves and I’m delighted we could get a top-10 finish to end. In the five races we’ve finished this season, we’ve gained over 60 places from our grid positions, so our focus is on sorting out qualifying to put us in the position to challenge for big results.”

Burns is now looking ahead to back-to-back race weekends at Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

First up is the next British GT Championship meeting on July 23-24, before he returns a week later to compete in the European GT4 Series on the support bill of the Spa 24 Hours race.