Burns joins Century Motorsport for 2021 British GT Championship season

Published: 5:00 PM April 27, 2021

Will Burns returns to the British GT Championship for the first time since 2018. - Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Reigning Ginetta GT4 SuperCup champion Will Burns will make an exciting return to the British GT Championship this season, teaming up with Century Motorsport to race their championship-winning BMW M4 GT4.

A podium finisher in his previous British GT campaign in 2018, Burns is targeting more success this year as he joins official BMW customer team Century.

He will share his car with Gus Burton, his chief challenger for the GT4 SuperCup title last year.

Century Motorsport have been a front-running team in British GT for more than a decade. Their best season came in 2018, as they superbly marched to a one-two finish in the Drivers’ championship and the Teams’ title in their first season with the BMW.

The team have scored four wins and eight podium finishes so far with the BMW M4, which has been one of the most successful GT4 cars worldwide in recent years.

An exciting EVO upgrade package for 2021 will ensure the car is a potent force once again. Burns will be part of a Silver-rated pairing with one of the brightest young talents to come out of the GT4 SuperCup in recent years in Burton.

The pair have the potential to be a formidable force in what’s set to be an ultra-competitive GT4 class this year.

“I’m really excited to be joining Century Motorsport for the British GT Championship this season,” Burns said.

“I feel like I’ve got unfinished business after my last season in 2018, so I’m pleased to have another chance to race in such a prestigious series.

“Century’s track record speaks for itself and having raced against the team for many years in the GT4 SuperCup, I know how professional their operation is.

“I have no doubt they will give me and Gus a very quick and reliable car to compete with. Gus was stiff competition last season and showed how much of a talent he is, so I’m looking to racing alongside him this year.

“I’ve been really impressed with the BMW during my limited testing so far, so overall I think we’ve got an exciting package for the season ahead.”

Nathan Freke, Century Motorsport team principal added: "To have the reigning Ginetta GT4 SuperCup champion and vice-champion partnering up together is simply awesome, and they are for sure going to be a force to be reckoned with.

“I’ve always made it clear my desire to work with Will and I’m happy that we now have this chance, it’s one that we won’t be squandering.”

As part of his prize for winning the GT4 SuperCup title, Burns was originally set to compete in British GT this year in a factory-backed seat with Ginetta.

However, his deal to drive a new G56 GT4 with Assetto Motorsport fell through due to circumstances outside of his control.

The British GT Championship is one of the world’s foremost domestic GT series, with bumper grids showcasing some of the most prestigious sportscars in motorsport.

The championship runs a successful two-class format for GT3 and GT4 machinery.

This year’s championship will be contested across seven events, with nine races ranging from one to three hours in length.

The series will visit the leading circuits in the UK including Brands Hatch, Silverstone and Donington Park, as well as make an overseas visit to Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.