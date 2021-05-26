Burns makes fiery start to British GT Championship with victory at Brands Hatch

Published: 9:00 AM May 26, 2021

Will Burns enjoyed a dream return to the British GT Championship at Brands Hatch, storming to a maiden GT4 class win alongside Gus Burton on his first outing with Century Motorsport.

The Weston-born racer, who made his first appearance in British GT since August 2018, showed competitive pace from the off and converted that into a fantastic performance in qualifying to top the timesheets.

Burton perfectly replicated that result in his session, with their combined times seeing them secure pole position by a huge margin of nine tenths of a second.

Burns started the race in strong fashion and was starting to build a gap to his nearest class rivals when this was wiped out with the emergence of the safety car.

Gus Burton crosses the line in first place of the British GT Championship at Brands Hatch. - Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Once again he broke clear of the pack at the restart and built up a near six-second lead when the safety car emerged once more.

After longer mandatory pitstop times, they were back in third place once the field had settled again. Burton was a man on a mission, though, and quickly caught, and passed, Century BMW.

With the class-leading Ginetta a long way ahead thanks to their pitstop advantage, Burton was settling for second place when a dramatic conclusion saw the leader suffer a puncture and Burton took full advantage to sweep past and secure the GT4 victory.

Will Burns (third from left) and Gus Burton (fourth from left) celebrate victory at Brands Hatch and heads into next month's race at Silverstone as British GT Championship leaders. - Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography.

"I’m absolutely over the moon with that result. British GT is one of the most competitive GT championships in the world, so to come back after nearly three years away and take the GT4 class win in this return race is absolutely amazing," said Burns.

“This deal came together quite late in pre-season, so I’ve only been working with Century Motorsport for a few weeks. In that time they’ve truly welcomed me to the team and this performance shows that we have a fantastic package for the 2021 season.

“The car didn’t miss a beat when it mattered, which is a testament to the team’s professionalism and preparation, while Gus did a brilliant job all weekend. We showed good pace in the car from the off in free practice and to take pole position by such a margin was a very welcome surprise.

“I’m pleased with my speed and consistency across my stint. The safety cars were a shame as I felt I could have built up a big enough lead to negate the pitstop disadvantage, but Gus fought back well and it came to us in the end.

“Some people will say the result fell into our hands with the puncture, but we’d done the hard work to be in the position to capitalise and we’ll certainly take it. It’s a great way to start the 2021 season and I’m excited to see what we can achieve at Silverstone next.”