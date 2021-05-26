News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Burns makes fiery start to British GT Championship with victory at Brands Hatch

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM May 26, 2021   
Will Burns and Gus Burton with their trophies at Brands Hatch

Will Burns (left) and Gus Burton (right) celebrate victory at Brands Hatch. - Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Will Burns enjoyed a dream return to the British GT Championship at Brands Hatch, storming to a maiden GT4 class win alongside Gus Burton on his first outing with Century Motorsport.

The Weston-born racer, who made his first appearance in British GT since August 2018, showed competitive pace from the off and converted that into a fantastic performance in qualifying to top the timesheets.

Burton perfectly replicated that result in his session, with their combined times seeing them secure pole position by a huge margin of nine tenths of a second.

Burns started the race in strong fashion and was starting to build a gap to his nearest class rivals when this was wiped out with the emergence of the safety car.

Gus Burton crosses the line at Brands Hatch in first place

Gus Burton crosses the line in first place of the British GT Championship at Brands Hatch. - Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Once again he broke clear of the pack at the restart and built up a near six-second lead when the safety car emerged once more.

You may also want to watch:

After longer mandatory pitstop times, they were back in third place once the field had settled again. Burton was a man on a mission, though, and quickly caught, and passed, Century BMW.

With the class-leading Ginetta a long way ahead thanks to their pitstop advantage, Burton was settling for second place when a dramatic conclusion saw the leader suffer a puncture and Burton took full advantage to sweep past and secure the GT4 victory.

Will Burns (third from left) celebrates victory at Brands Hatch

Will Burns (third from left) and Gus Burton (fourth from left) celebrate victory at Brands Hatch and heads into next month's race at Silverstone as British GT Championship leaders. - Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography.

Most Read

  1. 1 Car lands on roof in Weston park
  2. 2 Hundreds attend recruitment event as firm announces post Covid-19 expansion 
  3. 3 New North Somerset primary school appoints first headteacher
  1. 4 VIDEO: Matt Hancock visits GP surgery and urges people to enjoy holidays to Weston this half-term
  2. 5 Police hunt for driver who fled scene after crashing into field off M5
  3. 6 No cases of India variant in North Somerset
  4. 7 People urged to book up for vaccine as soon as possible
  5. 8 Opening of North Somerset Tidal Trail moves a step closer
  6. 9 Worlebury duo claim top honours among Somerset captains
  7. 10 Marine Lake restoration work advances

"I’m absolutely over the moon with that result. British GT is one of the most competitive GT championships in the world, so to come back after nearly three years away and take the GT4 class win in this return race is absolutely amazing," said Burns.

“This deal came together quite late in pre-season, so I’ve only been working with Century Motorsport for a few weeks. In that time they’ve truly welcomed me to the team and this performance shows that we have a fantastic package for the 2021 season.

“The car didn’t miss a beat when it mattered, which is a testament to the team’s professionalism and preparation, while Gus did a brilliant job all weekend. We showed good pace in the car from the off in free practice and to take pole position by such a margin was a very welcome surprise.

“I’m pleased with my speed and consistency across my stint. The safety cars were a shame as I felt I could have built up a big enough lead to negate the pitstop disadvantage, but Gus fought back well and it came to us in the end.

“Some people will say the result fell into our hands with the puncture, but we’d done the hard work to be in the position to capitalise and we’ll certainly take it. It’s a great way to start the 2021 season and I’m excited to see what we can achieve at Silverstone next.”

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

POLICE IMAGE

Three men arrested after motorbike theft

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Weston boy rushed to A and E with glass in his head

Weston General Hospital

Weston boy, 4, has glass removed from head after skate park fall

Carrington Walker

person
Harry Chave, of Milton in Weston, will appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on July 20.

Weston man to face trial on racially aggravated public order charge

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Ian and his son William.

PICTURES: Stunning space photography captured from Worle garden

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus