Burns turns up heat on rivals to remain top of British GT4 after podium finish

Published: 1:00 PM August 12, 2021

Will Burns scored a fantastic GT4 class podium finish at Snetterton, seeing him and team-mate Gus Burton extendd their advantage at the top of the British GT Championship standings.

Burns and Burton headed to Norfolk with a strong points haul the target as they prepared to tackle the first double-header event of the season.

Burns got to grips with the Snetterton 300 circuit in wet and dry conditions across Friday testing and free practice on Saturday.

The reigning Ginetta GT4 SuperCup champion produced a great lap to get second on the grid for the first of two one-hour ‘sprint’ races on Sunday, before Burton posted a quick effort of his own to secure fourth for race two.

Burns started the opening race behind the wheel and maintained second place through the early stages, before benefitting from an issue for the car ahead to move into the class lead. A great stint from there ensured he remained in front heading into the pitstops.

You may also want to watch:

With the team having to add on five seconds to their pitstop time as a success penalty for the Spa podium, Burton emerged in second place.

The young talent went on to produce an incredible defensive display in the closing stages to hold the position through to the chequered flag and their fourth podium finish of the season.

Wil Burns remains top of the GT4 drivers’ standings by 44.5 points as well as a holding a 51 point lead in the Silver Cup ranks. - Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

In the second race, Burton started in the cockpit and avoided some first-lap chaos at the Wilson hairpin to rise to second in class.

A strong drive saw him hold the position into the pitstop window with Burns taking over and emerging in second position as he set about closing down the gap to the GT4 leading McLaren ahead.

Unfortunately, the team were adjudged to have timed their pitstop marginally short of the required length, leading to a stop/go penalty. Once that was served, they were dropped out of podium contention but Burns fought back well to fifth.

Burns now holds a 44.5-point advantage at the top of the GT4 drivers’ standings, alongside Burton, as well as a 51-point lead in the Silver Cup ranks heading into the final three races of the 2021 season.

“We’re very happy. Century Motorsport gave us a fantastic car in all conditions, Gus [Burton] drove superbly and we put ourselves in position to potentially come away with two podium finishes," said Burns.

“We ultimately didn’t have the pace to match the McLarens again in the races, but we drove smartly to stay in contention. We were over the moon with second in the opening race, especially considering we had to serve the pitstop success penalty.

“To then be in contention for a podium finish in race two as well was great, though sadly we got handed the stop/go penalty. Fifth still got us some good points on the board though and we’re feeling confident heading into the final two weekends of the season.”

The next British GT Championship rounds are just over a month away, with two more one-hour races at Oulton Park in Cheshire (September 11-12) before the season finale at Donington Park (October 16-17).