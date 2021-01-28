Burns returns to British GT Championship for 2021 season

Published: 9:00 AM January 28, 2021

Will Burns secured his first Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup last season, after previously finishing runner-up in the Ginetta GT5 Challenge in 2013 and the GT4 SuperCup in both 2016 and 2019. - Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Will Burns has announced he is returning to race in the British GT Championship next season.

It will be the first time since 2018 he has raced in the series when he competed for HHC Motorsport.

The 2020 Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup champion will be joining Assetto Motorsport in their new Ginetta G55 GT4.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what this year has in store,” Burns said on Twitter.

There are nine rounds in total during this year's campaign, which will begin on at Brands Hatch over the weekend of May 22-23.

You may also want to watch:

Round two will be held at Silverstone on June 26-27, before a further two races are held at Donington GP on July 10-11, then more two weeks later at Spa Speedway.

Rounds five and six will be held at Snetterton on August 7-8, before heading to Oulton Park for rounds seven and eight one month later on September 11-12.

The end of racing calendar will see the 30-year-old Burns and his team head back to Donington on October 16-17 as the season draws to a close.

Burns added: “As I prepare for a new adventure this season, I want to take a moment to say a huge thank you to all the team at Rob Boston Racing.

“A friendly and talented group of people, they’ve been fantastic to race with over the last two years and we enjoyed some great success together.”