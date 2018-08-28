Busy start to new year sees Uphill Badminton Club serve up plenty of close contests

Uphill Badminton Club have had a busy start to the new year.

The A team took on Clevedon Feathers A, losing the first two mixed doubles matches.

Becky Halfpenny and Mark Edwards hit back to win a thriller 19-21, 21-18, 23-21, before Paul Edwards and Matt Cole dominated the men’s to win comfortably 21-15, 21-18.

Clevedon took the next rubber, before Cole and Mark Edwards won the final men’s doubles to leave the match level at 3-3.

And Christy Cole and Emily Page-Symonds lost in two games, before Cole and Halfpenny won 21-16 in their decider to square matters again.

That left the outcome hanging on the final match, with Halfpenny and Page-Symonds losing 22-20 in the second.

Uphill visit Feathers B for their next fixture.

There was another close match for Uphill C against Pill B, with Lewis Gilbert and Heather Russell winning 21-17, 21-13 and Ben Moore and Lucy Loud winning 21-12, 21-11.

Harry Gardner and Beth Chadwick lost the other mixed match 20-22, 22-20, 14-21, while the women were edged out in all three of their rubbers.

Moore and Gilbert won in three, before Moore and Gardner had a 21-10, 21-13 win, but the crunch rubber saw Gardner and GIlbert go down 21-11, 16-21, 18-21.

Uphill travel to Clevedon Feathers D for their next match.

The under-14s had a number of close matches at Thornbury against Severnvale Jets.

Corey claimed the only singles win for Uphill, then paired up with Christos and Riley for two doubles wins.

The closest rubber of the morning saw Fergus and Corey edged out 15-13 in a deciding game as Uphill lost 7-3 overall.

The two clubs also met in an under-12 contest, with all four boys picking up wins as Uphill took the singles 10-6.

The doubles rubbers were close throughout, but Uphill held the edge to win 15-5 for an overall 25-11 victory.

*Uphill are welcoming Andrew Stewart and his Bradley Stoke club to play their first-ever inter-club match on February 3.

The teams will play two six-a-side matches, at under-11 and under-13, at Hans Price and Mark Edwards said: “It is encouraging to see another local club enter the fray and it will be a great chance for them to experience match badminton and for us to encounter some new faces.”