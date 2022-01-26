Callum Laird: Former Cheddar defender on his departure to Barnstable Town

Callum Laird joined Cheddar in 2019 from Middlezoy Rovers and spent three years with the Cheesemen before his departure to Barnstable Town. - Credit: Alan Cooper/Bruce Harvey

Former Cheddar captain Callum Laird says the opportunity to move to Barnstable Town was an offer he "couldn't refuse" after he linked up with his father, and newly appointed manager, Craig Laird.

Callum, who joined the Cheesemen in 2019 from Middlezoy Rovers, had taken over the armband from George Booth after the midfielder has been ruled out since the start of the season.

And Callum revealed his departure to Barum was one that wasn't taken lightly but it was one he needed to take.

“It was never going to be an easy decision for me to leave Cheddar no matter what side I’d be going to, hence why I chose to stay at the start of the season after a multiple of good offers," he said.

"But as I would give anyone else the advice to always push yourself and play at the highest level that you can. So, the chance to play Southern League football again (two steps higher) under a new ownership was something I couldn’t refuse.

"It was good to mark my debut for my new club [Saturday] [at Cinderford] with a goal but it was disappointing not to come away with anything from the game. I’d like to thank Cheddar for the past three years and wish everyone at the club the very best for the rest of the season”

An obviously disappointed but understandably Cheddar manager Craig Mawford said:

“As far as Callum is concerned, he goes with our blessing. He was excellent for us and getting the opportunity to play two leagues higher is something you cannot turn down," he added.

"Playing in the side your dad manages doesn’t happen very often at men’s football and it’s too good an opportunity to turn down.

"The way in which it was handled in terms of transfer and the way all conducted themselves was a real credit. I am hopeful of working with Callum again.

"Joe Woodley is taking over the captaincy with George [Booth] still missing. I’m looking forward to seeing what Joe will bring to the team.

"We have re-signed Finn Biggs from [Toolstation Premier League side] Hallen and possibly have two more signings on the cards to help us with the run in of the games we have coming.

"I believe in the players and what we are trying to do here. I am hopeful that we can have a successful end to the season”