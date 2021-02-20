Darren Carr holds onto Southern Area title after defeating Dean Dodge on points

Published: 10:38 AM February 20, 2021

Dean Dodge and Danny Carr in action during their Southern Area super-featherweight title fight at Bolton Whites Hotel. - Credit: MTK GLOBAL

Danny Carr retained his Southern Area super-featherweight title by beating Dean Dodge on points at Bolton Whites Hotel on Friday night (February 19).

Carr, who stretches his unbeaten run to 12 fights, edged the early stages before Dodge fought back with some well-timed punching but the 'Cannon' showed why he is the current title holder with his footwork and constant movement throughout.

Dodge showed what a talented fighter he is by seeking to get something from the bout and surprised Carr with some well taken punches in the the last few rounds.

However, it just wasn't enough for Dodge as he fell to the first defeat of his career after the judges ruled in favour of Carr by 97 points to 93.

But, for Dodge he can take a lot of positives from fighting for his first title.

There have been so many obstacles which he has had to overcome, most notably failing a brain scan and a bout of homelessness before getting his licence, since when he has gone from strength to strength.

Working with Warrior gym-based Weston Warriors coach Dean Lewis has brought out the best of both, the work they have put in hasn't gone unnoticed and will stand them in good stead when the next opportunity comes.

Despite the loss, Dodge's real victory is being able to turn all the negative situations he has faced into something positive and there are so many more exciting things to come.

Dean Dodge lands a punch on Danny Carr during their fight for the Southern Area super-featherweight title. - Credit: MTK GLOBAL

The world of boxing has been impacted by Covid-19 with both fighters having to wait a long time to be back in the ring.

Dodge was in his first fight in almost a year after overcoming Sean Davis at Wellsprings Leisure Centre in Taunton last February, while Carr hadn't had a bout since November 2019, when the 31-year-old beat Lewis Adams to pick up the Southern Area title.

Despite being staged behind closed doors, due to the coronavirus pandemic, both fighters put on a good show from the first second to the last.

Carr edged the first couple of rounds as Dodge struggled to compete with his work rate.

But the 27-year-old, who was looking to make history by being the first boxer from Yeovil to win a professional title, hit back and drew strength as the contest continued.

And it was in the sixth round where Dodge restricted Carr to very little before in the seventh round he landed well-placed punches with both his right and left hands to turn the tide into his favour.

But Carr hit back and was able to seize control to deny Dodge his moment of glory, before both fighters embraced after a close-fought bout that saw a first loss in 11 fights and five years for the Somerset man.

Danny Carr celebrates retaining the Southern Area super-featherweight title after beating Dean Dodge by 97 points to 93. - Credit: MTK GLOBAL



