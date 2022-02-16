Carter's superb individual display helps Hornets beat Bournemouth

Charlie Carter scored all 15 points to help Hornets recordesuccessive South West Premier victories by beating Bournemouth 15-11 in Dorset last Saturday.

In good but blustery conditions Hornets allowed Bournemouth a kick at the posts for going offside which was a success to open the scoring.

Hornets were awarded a scrum on halfway and the solid platform allowed the backs a chance to pounce and they did to devastating effect.

Scrum-half Ben Fry found Jordan Humphris and the perfect pass put Rob Dempsey through a hole and he scarpered off in search of the full-back who, when found, offloaded the perfect pass to Carter to sprint to the line and score.

Hornets kept the pressure on and good forward work was rewarded as Carter stepped up to slot a penalty.

Bournemouth had plenty of possession and got to within a whisker of Hornets’ line but it was cleared before they went over moments later to cut the gap to two.

Another attacking lineout on Bournemouth’s 10-metre line by Hornets was stolen and the clearing kick found Carter, who went on a run to score out wide to make it 15-10 right on half-time.

It looked like the first score of the second half was going to be crucial and Hornets went on the offensive twice getting over the line only to be held up by the defence and finding themselves back on halfway to launch another attack.

Bournemouth were beginning to grow in confidence and could sense victory as they began to get a foothold but couldn’t get the elusive score.

Time was ebbing away with Hornets up against it, but the best defensive side in the division held out, with every player from one to 18 playing their part to keep Bournemouth out.

Bournemouth won a few kickable penalties but chose to go for the corner to push for a try, to no avail.

Hornets were solid and when Ayden Chenoweth won a penalty on their line the players knew the job was done and Carter tapped and kicked the ball dead and the referee blew for full time.

It proved to be a vital away win as both Weston and Exeter University slipped up in shock results to bolster Hornets' hold on third place.