Weston Mercury

Castle Batch Academy pupils share their dream jobs in Career Day

Joshua Thomas

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM May 10, 2021    Updated: 10:58 AM May 11, 2021
Jacob Ashcroft

Jacob Ashcroft shared his dream job ambitions of becoming a racing driver in a CV and mock interview day. - Credit: Good News Post

Pupils from Castle Batch Primary School Academy in Weston have been sharing their dream jobs including becoming future racing drivers, charity workers, police officers and even a professional wrestler.

The year four and five pupils unveiled their career passions during a CV and mock interview day.

The mock interviews are part of the tremendous careers provision made across The Priory Learning Trust and their schools.

Nine-year-old Jacob Ashcroft revealed his dream of being a future racing driver and modelled Lewis Hamilton as the athlete he would like to be mostly be.

Ashcroft is already showing huge promise by winning the high-profile 2020 Micro Max British Championships, for those between the ages of eight and 11, after 12 months of competing to qualify.

“It was wonderful to see and hear the huge enthusiasm for such a wide variety of careers and jobs across all the pupils," Director of Careers James Wilmot told the Good News Post website.

“They were dreaming big and we want to help them achieve all their ambitions and goals while at our schools.”

Lily Newton-Browne
Henry Woodsford
person
Vicky Angear
