Banwell announce Catalin Andrei as new manager

Joshua Thomas

Published: 6:30 PM May 24, 2022
Catalin Andrei arrives at Banwell from Paulton Rovers.

Banwell have announced they have appointed Catalin Andrei as their new manager.

Following a thorough process, Andrei succeeds Jack Clark, who stood in as player/manager following Will Cawte’s departure in the New Year.

He arrives at the Riverside Stadium-based outfit from Paulton Rovers, where he achieved back-to-back promotions in charge of their Reserves.

Andrei has worked with Cardiff City's Advanced Development Centre (ADC) and Bristol City’s Development Centre and is a qualified FA coach.

The Uhlsport Somerset League Division Two side's chairman Paul White said Banwell are “delighted” to bring Andrei to the club and says his appointment will be good for the squad.

“Andrei is an experienced coach at both junior and senior level and we look forward to him working with a talented squad mixed with senior and players coming through our successful junior set up,” said White.

“Banwell FC will have three adult sides this season and would welcome any new faces to the club when we start pre-season training in June.”

