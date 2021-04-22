Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League chairman James ready for season more than ever

Published: 9:00 AM April 22, 2021

Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League chairman Tony James exclaims he is "looking forward" to the season "more than ever".

The League have made plans to stage the preliminary round of the Monty Stephenson Memorial Trophy in the week commencing May 2.

There will be six games played which will followed by the start of the league season the following week.

Cup holders Lympsham Allsorts, who beat Weston in last year’s final, are the pick of the games as they look to retain their trophy at newly re-joined Cheddar.

Other mouth-watering fixtures include Cleeve Ducks against Presidents, Mark v Wedmore, Churchill v Weston, and other new sides Allerton, who travel to Winscombe, and East Huntspill, who visit Huntspill & District.

A total of 14 teams in two divisions of seven will play in the league this season.

League chairman James couldn’t hide his delight at being able to have a full programme, after last year’s campaign was postponed with just the Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup being played.

This year also marks 11 years since he has been in the role and a decade since retiring from cricket.

“I got involved with the Midweek League, picked up the mantle and it’s given me a reason to still be involved in cricket,” he said.

“I love going round, I find myself going to about three games a week and I’m looking forward to this season more than ever.

“I just hope the weather holds and last year’s final, I must say, possibly the best final I have ever seen in the Monty Stephenson Memorial Trophy.

“It went to the last ball of the last over where Lympsham Allsorts had to score four to win the trophy and from since then I have had texts from the runners-up saying what a marvellous day it was down in Lympsham.

"I think everybody this year, obviously with the pandemic we’ve had, is looking forward to getting back out there, seeing a few sixes hit and enjoying a good evening’s cricket.”