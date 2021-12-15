Chambers, Lazenby and Sweeney top Weston GC seniors three-man bowmaker

Paul Chesney presented a cheque for £2,200 to the chairman of Vision North Somerset. - Credit: Weston GC

Weston Golf Club seniors held a three-man bowmaker on Monday with the winning team of Andy Chambers, Matt Lazenby and Mo Sweeney scoring 76 points.

In second place with 75 were Ron Kelley, John Stokes and Don Harris. After count back, third place went to Nick Walker, Steve Strange and Nick Farrant followed by Keith Jackson, Steve Welling and Nick Palmer in fourth and Dave Bickell, Tony Barry and Tony Roper fifth all on 73 points.

Weston seniors also recently held a 666 bowmaker with one score to count on holes one to six, two to count on seven to 12 and all three on 13 to 18.

The team of Jon Codd, Ian Pitt and Garth Wilson came out on top scoring an impressive 81 points.

The following four placings had to be decided on count back as second place went to John Poole, Dave Meredith and Don Norris with Philip Acton, Stephen Acton and Leon Clay in third.

Henry McGrory, Matt Lazenby and Andy Chambers fourth and Jim Blackhurst, Graham Quick and Bill Reynolds fifth as all scored 78 points.

Paul Chesney presented a cheque for £2,200 to the chairman of Vision North Somerset. - Credit: Weston GC

After last year’s cancellation, due to the lockdown, the seniors held their annual Christmas lunch and prize giving.

With the current situation, numbers were down on previous years but 75 people were in attendance.

Vice captain John Whitewood acted as Master of Ceremonies for the day with captain Paul Chesney thanking the seniors committee for their hard work throughout the year before presenting the prizes.

The major trophies were won by Ben Ridell, senior club championship, Derek Cook the Senior’s Captain’s Trophy, Mike Dyer the Jonathan Latham Trophy, Kenton Simnpson won the summer knockout and Dave Bickell the Alan Holt knockout.

Following the prizegiving Chesney presented a cheque for £2,200 to the chairman of Vision North Somerset, his designated charity for the year.

The local charity, based in Neva Road, supports over 1,500 visually impaired and deaf and hard of hearing people in North Somerset.