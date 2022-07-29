Chapman's half-century in vain as Uphill Castle fall to Taunton St Andrews defeat

Kieran Chapman’s superb half-century wasn’t enough as Uphill Castle fell to a 100-run defeat against Taunton St Andrews seconds on Saturday.

Uphill became immediately aware of their opponents qualities when, batting first, the visitors made a very quick start.

At 80-0 after the first 12 overs it needed a tight spell on the part of Kieran Ward for the Castle to resurrect some hope.

Having gone for 16 in his first over, Ward finished with 1-45 from nine overs as Kevin Parsons top scored for the visitors with an impressive 60 that featured 10 boundaries and Saints finished their 45 overs at 286-9.

Charlie Huke in action for Uphill Castle CC against Taunton St Andrews seconds. - Credit: Josh Thomas

In response, the Castle at no point seemed like chasing down the significant total.

However, a magnificent 64 by Chapman, who was the top scorer of the day with 10 fours one and six, may have caused some concern on the part of Taunton St Andrews.

Unfortunately for Uphill, Chapman’s innings lacked any real support and he was the final batter to fall as the home side were bowled out for 186.

“I don’t think we did a lot wrong on Saturday, we maybe could have restricted them to less runs but we know they have a quality batting line-up and we were happy to pick up nine wickets,” Uphill Castle captain Paddy Holyday told Weston Mercury Sport.

“Ben Castle and Tom Elstone did well to see off the opening bowlers, but we lacked a partnership in the middle overs and I think the rain delay really halted our momentum.

“Everyone knows Kieran’s quality and he has really performed for us with the bat and ball in the last couple of weeks.

“He will play a massive part as we enter the back end of the season.”

Uphill Castle return to action this Saturday at Bridgwater thirds.