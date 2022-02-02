Cheddar's winless run in 2022 continues despite fightback at Radstock

A late fightback and a second penalty in two games for Ricky Bennett failed to lift Cheddar to a share of the points at Radstock Town after the beleaguered Cheesemen fell to a 2-1 defeat on Saturday (January 29).

Nathaniel Groom caught the eye early on, foraged forward on an engaging run and on 16 minutes. He impressively beat two defenders before playing a clever ball to Ethan Reed although the latter was fouled as he attempted to make a positive connection and the chance was gone.

Such was the challenge that Reed suffered however that the midfield player took no further part in the game, being replaced by Savier Blazquez.

Dan Jackson saves but Is well protected by Ethan Reed and Oli Hucker. - Credit: John Newport

This early injury appearing to disrupt the visitor’s rhythm and there was little evidence of goalmouth action in the Radstock penalty box as the first half wore on, the match becoming noticeably scrappy.

On 39 minutes, however, the hosts took the lead when Russell James fed Morgan Skipp; the same player engineering space, before steadying himself and firing high into the net past Dan Jackson’s outstretched right hand.

On 47 minutes, Skipp’s cross-come-shot was palmed away brilliantly by Jackson as the home side looked to turn up the screw.

Steven Holland, left, and Ricky Bennett, in action for Cheddar at Radstock Town. - Credit: John Newport

Three minutes later, the visitors had a chance of their own, when Groom once again cut inside, mesmerising his marker with a deft drop of his shoulder but flashing his shot over the crossbar.

Two further chances befell the Miners on the hour as the home side looked to extend their lead, but superb defending from wing-back Steven Holland diverted Skipp’s effort in a tremendous block as Town's midfielder was through.

Then on 64 minutes, Sen skilfully beating the Cheddar rear-guard, shot firmly towards the target area his stinging effort just evading the crossbar.

In a grandstand finish to the match, the hosts doubled their lead on 86 minutes when Skipp dispossessed centre-back Oli Hucker before driving past Jackson from close range.

Nathaniel Groom impressed for Cheddar at Radstock Town. - Credit: John Newport

But as the visitors rallied, that man Groom - who had been such a thorn in the side of the Miners defence all afternoon – got behind the defence before being cruelly upended in the penalty area.

Bennett stepped up and made no mistake from the spot for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Further chances at both ends of the fields of play ensued in a pulsating last three minutes but Cheddar were unable to add to their late goal and the opportunity to catch up with the top six with yet another winless game in 2022.