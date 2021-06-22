Cheddar CC pick up first win of season after beating North Newton CC

Published: 6:30 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 7:57 PM June 22, 2021

Cheddar secured their first victory of the season in against North Newton to kickstart their campaign and move them off the foot of the table.

On a somewhat overcast afternoon at Sharpham Road, home captain Ryan Llewellyn lost the toss and was asked to have a bowl.

New-ball duo Liam Jones (1-9) and Jimmy Clark (3-33) set the tone, challenging the batsmen in different ways.

Jones, finding variable bounce from the Axbridge end, didn’t allow either opening batsman to settle and Clark threatened regularly, removing the top three without doing much damage to the scoreboard, before Jones joined the party.

Cameron Street counter-attacked and offered stubborn resistance, but regular wickets fell around him, to Terry Clark (2-27) and Dave Gooch (1-30).

Some solid defence from the North Newton lower order meant they saw out their 45 overs, reaching a competitive 147-8.

With regular opening partner Finlay Travis sidelined with a chronic back injury, Scott Harris was joined for the run chase by Nick Hitchcott.

Showing solid defence whilst punishing the bad balls, the pair set about the total with confidence.

When Hitchott fell for a well made 27, their partnership was worth 109 and the brunt of the work had been done.

Whilst a mini collapse saw Llewellyn and Huxtable go cheaply either side of Harris, finally out for a superb 78, it was left to Tom Stevens (5*) and Kieran McManus (10*) to secure a resounding 33-point victory inside 30 overs by six wickets.

Vice-captain McManus said: “The new-ball bowlers really set us up nicely, against what is normally a solid batting line up.

"We were much improved in the field, with Tom Stevens taking two catches meaning we didn’t waste our opportunities. I thought Scott Harris looked a million bucks with the bat and it was nice to taste victory for the first time this season.

"We can now look forward to a long trip to Minehead and really look to kick on and make moves up the league table where we know we should be if we are playing to our potential."

Cheddar seconds thrashed Middlezoy seconds, thanks to superb performances with the bat from Will Creaser (105) and Jacob Gooch (96), with 13-year-old Charlie Waite taking 4-7 to ensure a 241-run victory.