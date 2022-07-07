Dangerfield: Cheddar cannot run without Karen Heal ahead of friendly for MacMillan

Karen Heal has been with Cheddar since she was 16. - Credit: Karen Heal

Cheddar manager Mike Dangerfield has praised Karen Heal by saying the club “cannot run without her” ahead of Friday’s friendly for charity.

Heal, who first joined the Cheesemen at the age of 16, was diagnosed with cancer in December 2021, but as of April is, thankfully, in remission.

There is a plan to raise funds for MacMillan Cancer Support before the match between a Past & Present XI and an Adam Jones XI at Bowdens Park at 7.30pm.

After the game, nationally famous singer Harrisen Larner-Main - who appeared on the hit ITV show The Voice - will provide musical entertainment.

Heal is a long standing committee member who is responsible for the half-time refreshments, as well as washing the kit, the mother of club legend Adam Jones and wife of groundsman Russell.

And Dangerfield said he is looking forward to a “great night" of football for Heal.

Cheddar manager Mike Dangerfield. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“She means so much to the club, so much of it cannot run without her,” he said.

“If she was a machine she is one of the biggest cogs in it. To go through what she has gone through and come out the other side so far.

“It’s an opportunity to give back to the charities that support her as well as other family members and other players in the squad and people at the club have experienced negative things relating to cancer as well.

“It’s going to hopefully be a great night, all in good nature, with lots of money raised. I’m looking forward to it.”

Cheddar host their second pre-season friendly on Saturday when they take on Toolstation Western League Premier side Welton Rovers.

The Cheesemen drew 2-2 with Wellington last Saturday at Worle Community Centre and the Green Army were promoted via the play-offs at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Action from Cheddar's draw with Wellington at Worle Community Centre. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“They obviously did a good job in getting promoted, especially through the play-offs which is a lot more harder,” Dangerfield added.

“Again it’s another tester to see where we are. We’ve just played a team that are an established Toolstation Premier team, now we are going to play who have just gone up.

“They will be trying to see where they are, we will be trying to see where we are. It’s all relevant testers. Interesting and (I’m) looking forward to it.”