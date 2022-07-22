Cheddar captain Joe Woodley re-joins Longwell Green Sports

Joe Woodley made 43 appearances and scored seven goals for Cheddar after signing from Cadbury Heath in July 2020. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Cheddar’s combative and inspiring captain Joe Woodley has re-signed for Toolstation Western League Division One rivals Longwell Green Sports.

Wooden arrived at the Cheesemen from Cadbury Heath in July 2020 and went on to make 43 appearances and score seven goals.

He had played in Sweden and America before coming returning to play for Longwell Green, Cribbs and Cadbury Heath prior to his arrival at Bowdens Park two years ago.

“I’ve had a great time at Cheddar but, unfortunately, I decided that it was time to call it a day at the club,” Woodley said.

"I’m heading back to Longwell Green who I played with when they were in the Toolstation Premier League in 2017."

Woodley replaced Callum Laird as skipper when Laird left to join Barnstaple in January.

He helped the side to sixth place in the Toolstation Western League Division One table last season, a point off the play-off positions.

And manager Mick Dangerfield said Woodley leaves Cheddar with their very best wishes.

“Joe has been incredibly open and honest since day one,” he said.

“He travels all the way from south east Bristol. He would've been travelling alone as [goalkeeper] Dan Jackson [who he travelled with] has also decided to leave the club and his availability for training and games for the first few games of the season would have been sporadic due to his home and work commitments, so I could see exactly where he was coming from.

“He was really respectful and humble about him not being around and meant that he couldn’t justify his place as captain, which I found very admirable."

Dangerfield has appointed Ollie Hucker as his new captain, which has already received many plaudits such is the value of the young player to the club.

Cheddar return to action tomorrow (Saturday) against Rockleaze Reserves at Bowdens Park at 3pm.

The club are advertising for assistant coaches for their first and reserve teams, and those interested in the positions are urged to contact secretary Bruce Harvey at harvs360@hotmail.co.uk indicating their qualifications and experience in their application.