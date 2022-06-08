Cheddar CC pick up comfortable win over Taunton St Andrews

Cheddar CC with their new kit sponsors Worle Glass, Robinson & Clark and Perfect Pave. - Credit: Chelsea Llewellyn

Cheddar CC bounced back from a disappointing defeat at Castle Cary by comfortably beating Taunton St Andrews by 42 runs on Saturday.

Overnight rain and extremely windy conditions meant it was a careful effort to remove the pitch covering, as the team welcomed new shirt sponsors Worle Glass, Robinson & Clark and Perfect Pave for a team photo in their new kits.

After the formalities, the visitors won the toss and Cheddar were asked to bat.

Scott Harris and Will Creaser set the early tone with good running and punishing bad balls.

The duo looked comfortable and had taken the score to 81 without any threat before Creaser found backward point off off-spinner Jamie Woodland to fall for 41.

Ryan Llewellyn and Harris (33) followed quickly, but a brief partnership between Matt Huxtable and James Houghton (21) moved the score to 134 before the pair fell in the space of four balls.

The rest of the Cheddar batting line-up chipped in as they limped to 180-9 from their 40 overs, possibly 20-30 runs short of where they may have thought they should finish.

Cheddar CC match winners Will Creaser (41) and Adam Butcher (4-21). - Credit: Chelsea Llewellyn

A sensible early partnership between youngsters Rory Cooper-Smith and Rishabh Shimpi looked to give TSA a platform to build their chase on, despite tight opening spells from Liam Jones and Jimmy Clark.

An inspirational double change of bowling saw Adam Butcher replace Jones and he struck early on to remove Cooper-Smith.

At the other end Max Marshman (3-26) struck to remove Shimpi and in the next over Butcher (4-21) took two in two for a team hat-trick.

With Cheddar firmly on top, Jenkins looked to counter attack but was well caught by Llewellyn off Marshman to leave Cheddar needing just three wickets with the visitors well short of the run rate.

A good partnership between Jago Barclay (37) and Woodland (27) threatened to deny Cheddar extra bowling points, but Creaser removed Barclay thanks to a superb catch by Scott Harris.

Fawcett (1-20) removed Batstone soon after and it was left to Jimmy Clark (1-25) to return and bowl Woodland to secure a 34-point victory.