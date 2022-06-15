Disappointing weekend for Cheddar Cricket Club

It was a disappointing weekend for Cheddar as the firsts and seconds fell to defeat on Saturday.

The firsts took on Wedmore and chose to bat, finding the boundaries with ease and running well, as Scott Harris (80) and Will Creaser (17) put on 50 for the first wicket.

Creaser was out strangling a ball down the leg side but Harris was joined by James Houghton (39) and they shared a solid partnership before the run rate was slowed by Wedmore's spinners in the middle overs.

As the pair pushed on and the run rate increased, Harris and Houghton fell in quick succession and the Cheddar innings never got going again as they stumbled to 178.

In reply Wedmore dealt with any loose deliveries from the Cheddar bowlers with the only wicket of the innings falling to debutant Rob Mitchell when he removed Jack Tonkin.

But Luke Stokes (84), who hit 15 fours, and Ben Evans (49), who hit seven fours, saw Wedmore chase down the target with relative ease to win by nine wickets.

The seconds suffered a 75-run loss against Huntspill & District seconds after winning the toss for an unprecedented third week in a row and inviting their rivals to bat.

Lewis Conroy and Gareth Humberstone bowled tight lines and didn't give much away to the watchful Huntspill openers.

And Conroy (1-22) picked up the first wicket after a solid catch from Chris Routley, after a near collision with Rich Llewellyn as both fielders were keen to improve their statistics.

Huntspill continued to bat carefully and Will Davies and Nick Jones put together a tidy partnership before Llewellyn broke through thanks to a terrific catch by Ruben Snellgrove to remove Jones.

A few overs provided a challenge for the scorer before Snellgrove (2-15) came on to bowl his left-arm inswingers and picked up two quick wickets as Huntspill ended 180-5 off 40 overs.

In reply, Cheddar got off to a flyer with Kieran McManus flaying the ball to the boundary at regular intervals.

And the wicket of Rich Kent brought Ollie Caton to the crease, who continued to score rapidly.

Cheddar lost McManus (52) and Caton (16) in close succession but Stuart Balkwell and Routley did a terrific job of steadying the innings.

Wickets continued to fall rapidly, though, and Cheddar fell well short of their target.