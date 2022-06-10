Cheddar seconds record successive wins with victory at Taunton St Andrews B

Cheddar seconds followed the firsts, (pictured), with victory on Saturday with their four wicket win at Taunton St Andrews B. - Credit: Chelsea Llewellyn

Cheddar seconds recorded successive victories with a four-wicket win at Taunton St Andrews B on Saturday.

On the back of last week’s triumph against Glastonbury, Cheddar headed down the M5 to Taunton with confidence high.

Nick Creaser won the toss for the second week in a row and invited Taunton to bat on a rock hard pitch.

Unused to such pace and bounce the Cheddar bowlers took an over or two to settle into their rhythm.

The young Taunton batters were quick to punish any loose bowling and the score ticked along.

Rob Mitchell despatched opener Nicholas Watson and after that Dave Gooch, with his wily off-spin, slowed the scoring down by taking regular wickets and finishing with figures of 3-23.

The hosts mounted a rearguard action with a cameo 34 from Rhys Hockey before his innings was ended by Rich Llewellyn, who ended up with 3-25.

TSA set Cheddar with 165 to win and Creaser got off the mark with a customary top edge over the keeper for four before setting into his work, scoring a quick 27 ably supported by the ever watchful Richard Kent (20).

Cheddar continued to score quickly with Isaac McLaren chipping in with 21, however wickets continued to fall and Cheddar needed a partnership to see them home.

Up stepped Gooch who batted beautifully for an unbeaten 43 brilliantly supported by Charlie Waite 24 who broke the back of Taunton St Andrews’ resistance to see Cheddar home.

It capped a terrific team performance with everyone contributing to a fantastic victory.