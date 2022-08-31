Cheddar claim first win at Bowdens Park after beating Bristol Telephones

Injury-hit Cheddar secured a first league win at Bowdens Park this season by sweeping aside a resilient Bristol Telephones 1-0 on Monday.

Cheddar’s Oscar Collins grabbed the game’s only goal minutes after entering the action as a late second-half substitute, as the youngster sent a 30-yard curling shot sailing into the net over the head of goalkeeper Jamie Powell.

After an indifferent start to the season, the Cheesemen, so depleted in terms of squad numbers at this early stage of the season, have achieved seven points from a possible 12 in their last four games.

And Monday’s win sees Cheddar climb up to 17th place prior to the arrival of eighth-placed Brislington on Saturday.

Michael Murch drives a shot goalwards for Cheddar against Bristol Telephones. - Credit: Bruce Harvey

Cheddar manager Mike Dangerfield said: “Overall, I have to say it was a poor game of football today, in terms of quality and creativity, but it was a solid performance in terms of grit, arduous work and graft, again with so many players absent through illness or injury.

“Again, we were able to put together a side and pinch the three points near the end of the game with a speculative 30-yard goal from Oscar Collins, minutes after we put him on.

“It’s our first three points of the season here at Bowdens and I was incredibly pleased for everyone, and now it’s on to preparation for a big test against Brislington here on Saturday.

“I was delighted with young Adam Davies today, he put in a tireless performance in midfield, and he set the tone for the team’s work rate.”

Cheddar’s Matt Moore advances into the Bristol Telephones final third. - Credit: Bruce Harvey

Delighted Cheddar chairman Mathew Postins added: “Really it was much the same today as our win at AEK Boko a week ago. We were up against it in the first half, but we were more fluid in the second half.

“They [Bristol Telephones] didn’t take their chances but we did (and what a goal it was!). I’m delighted, and I’ve told the boys that, we move on to next Saturday.”

Cheddar Reserves host Castle Cary in the Somerset Senior Cup first round on Friday at 7.30pm with the first team at home again when they host Brislington at 3pm the next day.