Tennis: Cheddar club get boost from CRS Building Supplies

PUBLISHED: 12:44 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 11 March 2019

Cheddar Tennis Club members with Steve Nicholls, of CRS Building Suppllies Ltd

Cheddar Tennis Club have received a boost thanks to local firm CRS Building Supplies Ltd.

The Cheddar company have supplied wood for coat hooks and benches to enhance the newly carpeted courts at the club, with the furniture made by a local carpenter.

And they were unveiled on a sunny winter’s afternoon at the club as Steve Nicholls, of CRS, joined members for an afternoon of tennis and refreshments.

For anyone wishing to enjoy the club’s enhanced facilities, further information is available on the website cheddartennisclub.co.uk or you can contact the club coach Stephen Pearce on 07904 061301 or email him at stephenfpearce@gmail.com.

