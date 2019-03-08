Advanced search

Cheddar Tennis Club open new courts

PUBLISHED: 18:00 11 April 2019

Cheddar Parish Council chairman Peter Colton cuts the ribbon to officially open new courts at Cheddar Tennis Club

Cheddar Tennis Club celebrated the official opening of their newly carpeted match play courts at Sharpham Road.

Past and present members heard an opening speech from chair Sarah Strawbridge, before Cheddar Parish Council chairman Peter Colton was invited to cut the ribbon.

Colton congratulated the club on its progress and forward-thinking approach in keeping facilities up to date and described the new courts as a real asset going into the future.

All those in attendance were then invited to try out the new surface and all four courts buzzed with activity.

Refreshments were also served in the clubhouse and Cheddar are holding open days on Sunday May 12 and July 7 for anyone who might be interested in trying the new courts.

For furhter details visit cheddartennisclub.co.uk, call club coach Stephen Pearce on 087904 061301 or email stephenfpearce@gmail.com.

