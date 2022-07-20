Last minute Torridgeside winner inflict agonising defeat on Cheddar

Cheddar return to action this Saturday when they welcome Rockleaze Reserves to Bowdens Park. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Cheddar fell to an agonising 3-2 defeat against Torridgeside after Marc Bettis scored a last-minute winner on Saturday.

It was a hastily arranged pre-season friendly after scheduled opponents Ilfracombe were unable to fulfil the original date due to logistical reasons.

The Cheesemen took an early lead with Liam Graham getting in behind the goalkeeper and threading the ball into the net to open the scoring.

But the hosts equalised through Kyle Paine just before half-time and Tyler Evans-Loude turned things around to give the South West Peninsula League Premier Division East side the lead midway through the second half.

However, the young Cheddar side battled away and with 10 minutes remaining they forced an equaliser when George Fairchild’s stunning drive from all of 25 yards looked to have earned a draw for the Cheesemen.

But with the game looking like it was heading for a 2-2 draw, the hosts managed to net a winning goal with the last kick of the game from Bettis to give T-side the win.

Cheddar manager Michael Dangerfield said: “It was a great day out for the team and some useful minutes in the bank for the squad.

“We had a couple of the more experienced lads missing and the average age of my team was just over 19 years of age, so overall, I was pleased with our performance.”

Admittedly it’s early days for Cheddar as Dangerfield looks to settle his squad prior to the big Toolstation Western League Division One kick-off on July 30 at Hallen.

However, having played three pre-season games without a win - two losses and a draw - Dangerfield will be hopeful of a morale boosting win in either of his remaining two pre-season games.

The club’s next pre-season game takes place this Saturday when they host Rockleaze Reserves from the Bristol & Suburban League at 3pm.

And in their final pre-season encounter, they travel the short distance to Winscombe a few days later on Tuesday (July 26) in what is always an intriguing tussle, with both teams looking to win such a local derby.