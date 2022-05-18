Double disappointment as Cheddar slip to further defeats

Cheddar suffered a second successive Somerset League loss after a century from Ilton captain Rich Gower.

Lee Jones and Jimmy Clark bowled tight opening spells, with Jones taking an early wicket, and max Marshman nabbed a brace in his first over.

But Gower countered, hitting regular boundaries, before Scott Harris stumped Craig Baxendale off Brad Fawcett for 34.

Cheddar old boy Nick Hitchcott was caught behind two balls later, but Gower kept scoring at an impressive pace and reached 104 before falling in the final over.

Fawcett (4-35) was the pick of Cheddar's attack as Ilton closed on 239, which proved more than enough.

Ryan Llewellyn and Will Creaser made a solid start in reply, but wickets began to fall to leave Cheddar struggling.

Matt Huxtable and Creaser (29) rallied, with Jimmy Clark (14), Terry Clark (11) and Fawcett (29 not out) adding late runs as Cheddar were all out for 137 ahead of a home date with Wembdon seconds.

The second XI went down by eight wickets against Shapwick & Polden thirds at Sharpham Road.

Put into bat, they lost a wicket in the fourth over and struggled to put partnerships together.

Isaac McLaren scored a patient 40 but when he fell the hosts were 82-7 and needed Charlie Waite (22) to help them reach 112.

Jacob McLaren (1-17) made the breakthrough in reply, dismissing Jarrad Cave for a hard-hit 47 off 30 balls thanks to a one-handed catch by wicketkeeper Rob Hathway, with Richard Llewellyn (1-23) also having success.

But Cameron Birch hit an unbeaten 41 off 21 balls as Shapwick reached their target in the 21st over, with Cheddar visiting Wembdon this weekend.