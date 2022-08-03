Cheddar come up well short against Castle Cary

Cheddar suffered a 63-run defeat to Castle Cary in their latest Somerset League Division Two outing on Saturday.

Having won the toss at Sharpham Road, Cheddar's much-changed side included 14-year-old first-team debutant Charlie Waite.

But Cary's openers got off to a flyer and it wasn't until Terry Clarke (3-35) came into the attack that Cheddar gained any control.

At 109-1 at drinks Cary were well set for a big score and, despite wickets falling after the restart, opener Daniel Lake (116) and the middle order were able to lift the score to 245-9 from 40 overs.

Cheddar's chase started well with another strong opening stand as Scott Harris (80) and Will Creaser rotated the strike well and punished any bad balls.

When Creaser was run out for a well made 40 in the 19th over the total looked achievable but tight spells from Cary's spinners after drinks meant Cheddar fell behind the required run rate.

The target looked out of reach by the 30th over and poor shots and poor running saw Cheddar limp to a disappointing 182-7.

Despite taking 18 bonus points, Cheddar will need to improve next week as they travel to Taunton St Andrews this weekend.

The seconds were left disappointed at Glastonbury firsts in Division Six, but consoled by how they battled back in a game that could have gone either way.

Put into bat, their top three were dismissed for just two runs combined, before mature batting by Reuben Snellgrove (41) and Jacob McLaren (22) steadied the ship.

Snellgrove produced a couple of big sixes and was unlucky to lose his wicket to one that kept low, before Dave Gooch (43 not out) mixed defence and attack to help Cheddar reach 160-9 from 40 overs.

Adam Butcher (1-25) got an early breakthrough in reply, but a strong partnership from Jack Burge (41) and Dan Berkeley (55) put Glastonbury in control.

With drinks approaching McLaren dismissed Dan Berkeley (55) thanks to a fine tumbling catch from Gooch and a change of bowling after the restart turned the game on its head.

Conrad Peake (4-29) took two wickets in his first over and another two in his third during a chaotic spell that left Glastonbury reeling.

One of the wickets was particularly bizarre as Lewis Conroy and McLaren ran towards each other to take a catch, with a disastrous collision seeming inevitable. It ended happily as Conroy spilled his effort and McLaren grabbed an unlikely rebound.

With Glastonbury eight down and needing 31 runs, Cheddar were eyeing an upset but Ben Cousins and Luke Payne went on to seal a two-wicket victory.

A good tally of bonus points keeps Cheddar fifth in the table ahead of a home date with Taunton St Andrews B on Saturday.