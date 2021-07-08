Cheddar FC come from behind to defeat Worle FC in pre-season friendly

Published: 9:00 AM July 8, 2021

Worle FC were playing their second game against Cheddar in five days after drawing with The Cheesemen in their first pre-season friendly.

Worle entertained Cheddar for the second time in five days due to Winscombe cancelling because of Covid isolation.

The first game between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw.

The second match was played in glorious sunshine on a fantastic surface at the Recreation Ground.

The contest started at a high pace with Cheddar on the front foot and only some great goalkeeping from Callum Ham stopped the Cheesemen scoring a couple of early goals.

Worle took the lead through the returning Chris Taylor when he scored from seven yards from an indirect free-kick.

The friendly continued to play at high tempo and was a great pre-season workout for both sides.

The Cheesemen controlled much of the ball for the first half but Worle’s back three of Elliot Nelson, Marcus Walters and Mike Hodrien defended well.

But Worle’s defensive resistance was broken just before half-time when George Booth slid in at the back post to level the scores.

The second half was another good workout with lots of changes for both sides.

Cheddar were then awarded a penalty with 20 minutes to go and Ricky Bennett dispatched past Harry Burgess.

Worle had a couple of late chances but Cheddar held on for a deserved victory.

“Thanks to Cheddar for stepping in and we wish Winscombe all the best,” said manager Ben Dancey.

“We’ve had two really good competitive friendlies against Cheddar and we wish them all the best for the season, we aren’t at 100 per cent yet but everything we do in pre-season is preparation for the season starting in August, you can see our fitness getting there.

“We’ve used 25 players over the two games and it’s been good to look at some of the reserve team players, some of which have impressed.

“We hope to add a couple of players this week to improve the squad.”

Worle are back in action this Saturday when they host Patchway Town at 2pm.